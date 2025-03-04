Asset Token Ventures Launches MBSTokenTM Funds to Unlock Mortgage-Backed Securities on the Blockchain

Charlotte Amalie, St.Thomas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Token Ventures (ATV), a leader in bridging real-world assets with blockchain, has launched MBSTokenTM, a groundbreaking solution that brings liquidity, transparency, and efficiency to the $11 trillion mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market. Designed for institutional accredited investors and qualified purchasers, MBSTokenTM offers onchain exposure to high-quality MBS assets, traditionally restricted to major financial institutions.

At the core of this initiative are two parallel funds: MBSToken ITM (for non-U.S. investors) and MBSToken IITM (for U.S. investors). By leveraging blockchain technology, ATV aims to democratize access to institutional-grade MBS-backed assets and modernize the fixed-income investment landscape.

“The fixed-income market, particularly MBS, is ripe for innovation,” said David Robnett, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ATV. “We are bringing institutional-grade MBS investments onchain, unlocking liquidity, improving transparency, and offering investors a seamless way to gain exposure to one of the most important financial markets.”

MBSTokenTM: A New Era for Fixed-Income Investment

MBSTokenTM is designed to deliver key advantages that address long-standing inefficiencies in the mortgage-backed securities market:

High-Quality Backing : MBSTokens are collateralized by pools of mortgage-backed securities, many of which are guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae.

: MBSTokens are collateralized by pools of mortgage-backed securities, many of which are guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. Tax Efficiency : ATV’s USVI-based funds qualify for a 90% income tax exemption that provides a higher overall yield and may allow investors to defer taxable appreciation until token redemption.

: ATV’s USVI-based funds qualify for a 90% income tax exemption that provides a higher overall yield and may allow investors to defer taxable appreciation until token redemption. Blockchain Transparency : Transactions are recorded on an immutable ledger, providing real-time insight into asset performance and portfolio composition.

: Transactions are recorded on an immutable ledger, providing real-time insight into asset performance and portfolio composition. Enhanced Security : MBS holdings are structured into bankruptcy remote, stand-alone funds, providing an added layer of investor protection.

: MBS holdings are structured into bankruptcy remote, stand-alone funds, providing an added layer of investor protection. Global Access and Liquidity: MBSTokenTM allows institutional accredited investors and qualified purchasers worldwide to participate in the U.S. mortgage-backed securities market with seamless 24/7 access and liquidity.





Institutional and Investor Participation

MBSToken’s launch underscores growing institutional interest in tokenized real-world assets. ATV has already attracted significant attention from family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors looking to diversify their portfolios with secure, yield-generating assets.

“Fixed-income markets are undergoing a digital transformation,” commented John Matheson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ATV. “By leveraging blockchain technology, we are making MBS investments more accessible, more efficient, and ultimately more valuable for global investors.”

Investors interested in participating can submit their applications and complete KYC/AML verification at atvfund.io .

The Broader Impact of Tokenization in Fixed-Income Markets

The $11 trillion U.S. mortgage-backed securities market plays a critical role in global finance, but historically, its complexity and inaccessibility have limited participation. MBSTokenTM marks a significant step toward digitizing fixed-income markets, offering a bridge between traditional financial structures and the efficiencies of blockchain technology.

The launch of MBSTokenTM aligns with a broader industry trend as major financial institutions increasingly explore tokenization as a means to unlock liquidity, reduce costs, and improve market efficiency. ATV’s innovative approach positions MBSTokenTM as a leader in the evolution of blockchain-powered fixed-income investments.

Paul Talbert, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ATV, said, “We believe tokenization will redefine how capital is deployed in traditional markets. MBSTokenTM is the first step toward a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem, one that integrates the best of institutional finance with blockchain’s transformative potential.”

About Asset Token Ventures (ATV)

Asset Token Ventures is revolutionizing the financial industry by introducing various real-world asset (RWA) backed tokens. Its flagship product, MBSTokenTM, is a token backed by mortgage-backed securities, allowing accredited investors and qualified purchasers unparalleled security, transparency, and stability in the cryptocurrency market.

ATV’s unique tax advantages as a U.S. Virgin Islands-based company ensure a secure and transparent investment opportunity for individual and institutional investors globally. ATV is merging technology with investment opportunities that will reshape the future of finance and unlock the true value of asset-backed tokens.

MEDIA CONTACT:

media@atvfund.io

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investorrelations@atvfund.io