Global Methanol Industry Report 2025-2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% - US, Iran, and Russia Represent Significant Markets

The global methanol market is having steady growth over the years. It is expected to grow significantly at 2.1% CAGR over the period 2025-2030. China remains the leading consumers of methanol on a global scale. The US, Iran, and Russia are other countries that represent significant markets for methanol.
- Executive Summary
- Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers
- China to Dominate Global Methanol Supply
- Methanol - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows
- Iran and Russia to Lead Global Methanol Capacity Additions
- End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Methanol Capacity Additions
- Key Methanol Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Methanol Projects
