Global Methanol Industry Report 2025-2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% - US, Iran, and Russia Represent Significant Markets

The global methanol market is having steady growth over the years. It is expected to grow significantly at 2.1% CAGR over the period 2025-2030. China remains the leading consumers of methanol on a global scale. The US, Iran, and Russia are other countries that represent significant markets for methanol.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers
  • China to Dominate Global Methanol Supply
  • Methanol - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows
  • Iran and Russia to Lead Global Methanol Capacity Additions
  • End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Methanol Capacity Additions
  • Key Methanol Projects Globally
  • Key Upcoming Methanol Projects

