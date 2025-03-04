Global Methanol Industry Report 2025-2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% - US, Iran, and Russia Represent Significant Markets

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Methanol Market (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global methanol market is having steady growth over the years. It is expected to grow significantly at 2.1% CAGR over the period 2025-2030. China remains the leading consumers of methanol on a global scale. The US, Iran, and Russia are other countries that represent significant markets for methanol.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers

China to Dominate Global Methanol Supply

Methanol - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows

Iran and Russia to Lead Global Methanol Capacity Additions

End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Methanol Capacity Additions

Key Methanol Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Methanol Projects

