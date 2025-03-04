iLobby Acquires Leading Logistics Management Provider SCLogic and Rebrands as FacilityOS

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLobby, a global leader in enterprise facility and visitor management solutions, today announced the acquisition of SCLogic, a leading logistics management solution provider, and its rebrand to FacilityOS.

For over two decades, SCLogic has been at the forefront of last-yard logistics, delivering innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction. By integrating SCLogic’s proven technology and expertise into the FacilityOS platform, the combined company is now positioned as the most comprehensive solution for facility management.

“Bringing SCLogic into FacilityOS is a game-changer for the industry,” said Ariel Mashiyev, Chairman and CEO of FacilityOS. “Facility management is evolving, and organizations need an integrated, intelligent platform to streamline operations and drive better outcomes. The addition of SCLogic’s expertise in logistics and asset management strengthens our ability to provide end-to-end solutions that improve efficiency, security, and compliance for our customers worldwide.”

“This acquisition is a significant step forward in accelerating SCLogic’s growth and enhancing the value we deliver to our customers,” said Mike Saldi, CEO of SCLogic. “Integrating our Intra solution into the FacilityOS platform creates a more robust and comprehensive offering, allowing both existing and future customers to benefit from expanded capabilities.”

A New Era: iLobby Rebrands as FacilityOS

Alongside the acquisition, iLobby has officially rebranded as FacilityOS. Originally launched in 2022, the FacilityOS platform was designed to unify iLobby’s suite of products into a single, cohesive interface. Adopting FacilityOS as the company’s name marks a pivotal milestone, reinforcing its expanded vision of delivering end-to-end facility management solutions.

“iLobby has experienced remarkable growth since its inception, evolving from a niche visitor management solution into a comprehensive, modular facility management platform,” said Mashiyev. “With offices in the United States, Canada, and Europe, we now serve over 25% of Fortune 500 companies. FacilityOS better reflects the breadth of our solutions and the dynamic, innovative company we’ve become.”

Introducing LogisticsOS & ContractorOS

Coinciding with the rebrand, FacilityOS has launched two new platform modules:

LogisticsOS – An evolution of SCLogic’s Intra platform, LogisticsOS streamlines operations across mailroom handling, central receiving, and asset management, enhancing transparency and eliminating inefficiencies.

– An evolution of SCLogic’s Intra platform, LogisticsOS streamlines operations across mailroom handling, central receiving, and asset management, enhancing transparency and eliminating inefficiencies. ContractorOS – A contractor compliance management solution that centralizes documentation, automates key workflows, and ensures audit readiness, providing organizations with improved visibility and compliance confidence.

New Website & Expanded Resources

To support this transformation, the company has launched a new corporate website, www.facilityos.com. The new site provides a centralized resource for facility, asset, and visitor management, while also incorporating insights from the SCLogic acquisition.

For more information, visit www.facilityos.com.

About FacilityOS

Deployed across more than 7,000 sites worldwide, FacilityOS powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, improve operational efficiencies, and drive site security requirements.

The integrated FacilityOS platform is supported by robust reporting, turnkey onboarding, and extensive configurability that ensures a strong impact in many industries, such as manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and other mission-critical environments. Each module within FacilityOS is designed to work standalone or together with other modules to maximize the impact of the platform.

FacilityOS is a global company with offices in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Learn more at www.facilityos.com.

