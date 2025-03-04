Robotic Radiotherapy Market Report 2024-2034: Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Markets, Partnerships and Collaborations, & Personalized Medicine

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Radiotherapy Market by Product, by Technology, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic radiotherapy market accounted for USD 1.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.96% during the forecast period 2024-2034
The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising cancer incidence, improvements in radiation technology, rising interest in non-invasive treatments, favorable reimbursement policies, rising adoption of stereotactic radiotherapy techniques, and strategic alliances and collaborations.
The increasing popularity of techniques such as Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) and Stereotactic radiotherapy (SRT) can be attributed to their great precision in tumor treatment. The intensities-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) and image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) innovations propel the industry expansion even further.
By product, the radiotherapy systems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic radiotherapy market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, advancements in precision radiotherapy technologies, and increasing adoption of non-invasive treatment options. For instance, Varian announced in May 2024 that their EthosTM radiation system, a next-generation platform intended for highly precise and flexible cancer treatment, has received FDA 510(k) clearance. Additionally, the software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for advanced treatment planning, integration of AI and machine learning, and the need for precise and personalized radiotherapy solutions.
By technology, the image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic radiotherapy market in 2023 owing to the enhanced accuracy in tumor targeting, reduced damage to surrounding healthy tissues, and improved patient outcomes. For instance, Elekta and Microsoft announced a partnership in April 2024 to use Azure cloud computing for enhanced radiation oncology treatment planning and data management. Additionally, the particle therapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of proton and carbon ion therapies, their effectiveness in treating complex cancers, and advancements in particle therapy technology.
By application, the lung cancer segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the robotic radiotherapy market in 2023 owing to the high incidence rate of lung cancer and the effectiveness of robotic radiotherapy in treating this condition with precision and minimal invasiveness. For instance, in March 2024, ViewRay and Canon Medical Systems announced a strategic alliance to jointly develop robotic delivery systems and other next-generation radiotherapy products. Additionally, the head & neck cancer segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of head and neck cancers, advancements in radiotherapy techniques targeting these areas, and rising adoption of robotic radiotherapy for improved treatment outcomes.
By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic radiotherapy market in 2023 owing to the high patient volume, advanced medical infrastructure, and increasing preference for hospital-based cancer treatment facilities. For instance, Brainlab announced in March 2024 the release of its new robotic positioning system, ExacTrac X, designed to improve workflow efficiency and accuracy in radiotherapy. Additionally, the cancer centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for specialized cancer care, increasing investments in cancer treatment infrastructure, and focus on comprehensive cancer management services.
North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies, significant investments in cancer research, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising cancer prevalence, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about advanced treatment options such as robotic radiotherapy.
Report Scope:
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Period: 2024-2034
- Study Coverage
- Market Forecast by Product, Technology, Application, and End-User
- Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
- Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players
- 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers Analysis
- Increasing Cancer Incidence
- Advancements in Radiotherapy Technology
- Patient Preference for Non-invasive Treatments
- Government Initiatives and Funding
Restraints Analysis
- High Initial Investment
- Regulatory Challenges
- Technical Complexity
Opportunities Analysis
- Emerging Markets
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Personalized Medicine
Threats Analysis
- Security and Privacy Concerns
- Adverse Events and Regulatory Compliance
- Healthcare Budget Constraints
Trend Analysis
- Integration of AI and Machine Learning
- Shift towards Adaptive Radiotherapy
- Focus on Patient-Centric Care
Company Profiles
- Accuray Incorporated
- Varian Medical Systems Inc.
- Elekta AB
- ViewRay Inc.
- Mevion Medical Systems Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Brainlab AG
- RaySearch Laboratories AB
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- IBA Worldwide
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Huiheng Medical Inc.
- ProTom International Inc.
- Theragenics Corporation
- Isoray Inc.
Robotic Radiotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Radiotherapy Systems
- Software
- 3D Cameras
- Others
Robotic Radiotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast by Technology 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
- Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)
- Particle Therapy
Robotic Radiotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Head & Neck Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Other Cancers
Robotic Radiotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Hospitals
- Cancer Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Robotic Radiotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
