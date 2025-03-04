Robotic Radiotherapy Market Report 2024-2034: Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Markets, Partnerships and Collaborations, & Personalized Medicine

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Radiotherapy Market by Product, by Technology, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic radiotherapy market accounted for USD 1.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.96% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising cancer incidence, improvements in radiation technology, rising interest in non-invasive treatments, favorable reimbursement policies, rising adoption of stereotactic radiotherapy techniques, and strategic alliances and collaborations.







The increasing popularity of techniques such as Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) and Stereotactic radiotherapy (SRT) can be attributed to their great precision in tumor treatment. The intensities-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) and image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) innovations propel the industry expansion even further.



By product, the radiotherapy systems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic radiotherapy market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, advancements in precision radiotherapy technologies, and increasing adoption of non-invasive treatment options. For instance, Varian announced in May 2024 that their EthosTM radiation system, a next-generation platform intended for highly precise and flexible cancer treatment, has received FDA 510(k) clearance. Additionally, the software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for advanced treatment planning, integration of AI and machine learning, and the need for precise and personalized radiotherapy solutions.



By technology, the image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic radiotherapy market in 2023 owing to the enhanced accuracy in tumor targeting, reduced damage to surrounding healthy tissues, and improved patient outcomes. For instance, Elekta and Microsoft announced a partnership in April 2024 to use Azure cloud computing for enhanced radiation oncology treatment planning and data management. Additionally, the particle therapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of proton and carbon ion therapies, their effectiveness in treating complex cancers, and advancements in particle therapy technology.



By application, the lung cancer segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the robotic radiotherapy market in 2023 owing to the high incidence rate of lung cancer and the effectiveness of robotic radiotherapy in treating this condition with precision and minimal invasiveness. For instance, in March 2024, ViewRay and Canon Medical Systems announced a strategic alliance to jointly develop robotic delivery systems and other next-generation radiotherapy products. Additionally, the head & neck cancer segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of head and neck cancers, advancements in radiotherapy techniques targeting these areas, and rising adoption of robotic radiotherapy for improved treatment outcomes.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global robotic radiotherapy market in 2023 owing to the high patient volume, advanced medical infrastructure, and increasing preference for hospital-based cancer treatment facilities. For instance, Brainlab announced in March 2024 the release of its new robotic positioning system, ExacTrac X, designed to improve workflow efficiency and accuracy in radiotherapy. Additionally, the cancer centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for specialized cancer care, increasing investments in cancer treatment infrastructure, and focus on comprehensive cancer management services.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies, significant investments in cancer research, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising cancer prevalence, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about advanced treatment options such as robotic radiotherapy.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Increasing Cancer Incidence

Advancements in Radiotherapy Technology

Patient Preference for Non-invasive Treatments

Government Initiatives and Funding

Restraints Analysis

High Initial Investment

Regulatory Challenges

Technical Complexity

Opportunities Analysis

Emerging Markets

Partnerships and Collaborations

Personalized Medicine

Threats Analysis

Security and Privacy Concerns

Adverse Events and Regulatory Compliance

Healthcare Budget Constraints

Trend Analysis

Integration of AI and Machine Learning

Shift towards Adaptive Radiotherapy

Focus on Patient-Centric Care

