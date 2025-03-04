Woodbridge Closes Sale of Plastic Components, Inc. to Trim-Tex Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Plastic Components, Inc. by Trim-Tex Inc.

Plastic Components, (PCI) is a leading manufacturer of PVC trims and plastic accessories used in the exterior insulation and finishing of commercial and residential buildings. PCI products reduce labor and maintenance costs due to their longevity and durability. The Company’s diverse inventory includes accessories and trims for stucco, exterior insulation and finish systems, direct applied finish systems, continuous insulation systems, drywall, fiber cement board trims and stone veneer. PCI’s products, with 4 patented lines, form part of the essential process of insulating and weather-proofing buildings.

"The Plastic Components team is excited to join forces with such a reputable, family-owned company as Trim-Tex," said Herman Guevara, Director of Sales and 19-year employee at Plastic Components. "We’ve been industry friends for years, often referring customers to one another. This partnership makes perfect sense, and together, we look forward to building the premier global provider of PVC finishing solutions — both interior and exterior."

Trim-Tex Inc. located in Lincolnwood, Illinois is the premier USA manufacturer of rigid vinyl drywall corner beads and accessories. With over 50 years of experience, Trim-Tex offers a complete line of commercial and residential products, including Corner Beads, J Beads, L Beads, Reveals and Expansion products.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business. Woodbridge is a Mariner Company.

For more information, contact Don Krier, dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com, or call 203-389-8400 x201.