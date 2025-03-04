Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030 - Rising Focus on Real-Time Cancer Monitoring and Personalized Treatment Drives Adoption

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy was valued at US$330.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







One of the key advancements in liquid biopsy technology is its ability to provide real-time insights into the molecular profile of the cancer, enabling personalized treatment strategies. By analyzing ctDNA and CTCs, oncologists can identify specific genetic mutations driving the cancer, such as HER2 or BRCA mutations, which can guide the selection of targeted therapies. Moreover, liquid biopsies allow for the continuous monitoring of treatment effectiveness, helping doctors detect drug resistance early and adjust treatment plans accordingly. This precision medicine approach is transforming breast cancer care by offering more personalized, effective, and adaptive treatment options for patients.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market?



The growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods, advancements in precision medicine, and the rising incidence of breast cancer globally. As liquid biopsies offer a safer, less invasive alternative to tissue biopsies, more patients and healthcare providers are opting for this approach, particularly for patients who require frequent monitoring or those who are not candidates for traditional biopsies. The ability to perform repeated liquid biopsies over the course of treatment also allows for continuous monitoring of disease progression, helping to improve patient outcomes.



Technological advancements in liquid biopsy platforms, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR, are enhancing the sensitivity and accuracy of these tests, further driving market adoption. The growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies is another major factor fueling market growth, as liquid biopsies provide the molecular insights needed to tailor treatments to individual patients. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide is creating a higher demand for early detection and monitoring tools, contributing to the expansion of the liquid biopsy market. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize precision oncology and non-invasive diagnostics, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is expected to experience sustained growth in the coming years.



What Role Do Liquid Biopsies Play in Early Detection and Monitoring of Breast Cancer?



Liquid biopsies play a crucial role in the early detection and monitoring of breast cancer by allowing clinicians to identify cancerous mutations and changes in tumor dynamics before they become detectable through imaging or physical examination. Early-stage breast cancer is often asymptomatic, and traditional diagnostic methods such as mammograms or tissue biopsies may miss small or early lesions. Liquid biopsies, however, can detect minute amounts of ctDNA shed by tumors into the bloodstream, providing a non-invasive method to identify cancer at an earlier stage. Early detection is critical for improving patient outcomes, as it increases the chances of successful treatment and reduces the risk of metastasis.



In addition to early detection, liquid biopsies are valuable for ongoing monitoring of breast cancer patients throughout their treatment journey. By tracking changes in ctDNA or CTC levels, clinicians can assess how well a patient is responding to therapy, detect minimal residual disease (MRD), and identify signs of relapse before traditional imaging methods reveal tumor growth.



How Are Liquid Biopsies Advancing Personalized Medicine in Breast Cancer?



Liquid biopsies are at the forefront of advancing personalized medicine in breast cancer by enabling a deeper understanding of the genetic and molecular landscape of each patient's tumor. Through the analysis of ctDNA, liquid biopsies can identify specific genetic mutations, such as PIK3CA, ESR1, or BRCA1/2, which may influence how a patient responds to certain therapies. This information allows oncologists to tailor treatments to the individual patient's unique cancer profile, selecting therapies that are most likely to be effective based on the presence of actionable mutations. For example, patients with HER2-positive breast cancer may benefit from targeted therapies like trastuzumab, while those with BRCA mutations may respond better to PARP inhibitors.

