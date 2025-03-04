Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Pipeline Market Insights Report 2025: Comprehensive Review of 50+ Companies and Respective 55+ Drugs

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor- Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor.



Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs

Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation

Povorcitinib (INCB054707) is an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor. The chemical structure for povorcitinib was revealed in WHO proposed INN list 126 (Jan 2022), in which it was described as a Janus kinase inhibitor and anti-inflammatory agent. The drug is also being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for Prurigo Nodularis, and others. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Hidradenitis suppurativa, vitiligo.

CPL409116: Celon Pharma

CPL 409116 is the first in class dual JAK/ROCK inhibitor in clinical development and is designed to generate anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in selected autoimmune diseases. CPL'116 was administered orally in single ascending doses in healthy volunteers in order to assess safety and pharmacokinetic parameters (PK). No adverse events associated with administration of the investigational drug were observed, and the trial met its primary endpoint. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of development for autoimmune indications including in patients with rheumatoid arthritis with coexisting interstitial lung disease.

ATI-2138: Aclaris Therapeutics

ATI-2138 is an investigational oral covalent ITK/JAK3 inhibitor that is being developed as a potential therapeutic option across a variety of T cell-mediated diseases. ITK is a T cell receptor activated kinase involved in driving T cell effector functions while JAK3 is a non-receptor tyrosine kinase responsible for the signal transduction of common gamma receptor cytokines, IL-2, IL-4, IL-7, IL-9, IL-15, and IL-21. In blocking both T cell receptor function and cytokine signaling, ATI-2138 has potential utility in T cell driven diseases. ATI-2138 is currently in clinical development and its safety and efficacy has not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.

SDC 1802: Sareum

SDC-1802 is an investigational Sareum's TYK2/JAK1 preclinical development candidate molecule that demonstrates high selectivity for TYK2 and JAK1 kinases (particularly over related JAK2 and JAK3). SDC-1802 shows compelling efficacy in blocking cancer cell proliferation in cellular and disease models of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) and B-cell lymphoma, the potential for once-daily oral dosing and a good early safety profile. Sareum is progressing SDC-1802 through preclinical development and pending satisfactory progress, into human clinical trials. SDC-1802 has the potential to act as a back-up molecule for these autoimmune indications. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of cancer.



Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor. The companies which have their Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Incyte Corporation

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor drugs?

How many Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Incyte Corporation

Celon Pharma

Aclaris Therapeutics

Sareum

Takeda

AstraZeneca

Incyte Corporation

Ajax Therapeutics

Pfizer

GSK

Dizal Pharmaceutical

Confluence Life Sciences

Celon Pharma

Incyte Corporation

Arcutis Biotherapeutics/Reistone Biopharma

Key Products

Povorcitinib

CPL409116

ATI-2138

SDC 1802

Zasocitinib

AZD 4604

INCB-160058

Research programme: JAK2 inhibitors

Ritlecitinib

Momelotinib

DZD4205

ATI 2138

CPL 409116

Itacitinib

Ivarmacitinib

