REGN DEADLINE ALERT: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman Before Mar. 10th Deadline in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotechnology giant Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is embroiled in a securities class action lawsuit, alleging the company misled investors about its pricing practices for its blockbuster drug Eylea. The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, seeks to represent investors who purchased Regeneron securities between November 2, 2023, and October 30, 2024.

Hagens Berman urges investors who purchased Regeneron shares and suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Nov. 2, 2023 – Oct. 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 10, 2025

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/regn

Contact the Firm Now: REGN@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Securities Class Action:

At the heart of the controversy is Regeneron's alleged practice of paying credit card fees to distributors, on the condition that these fees were not passed on to Eylea customers. This arrangement, the lawsuit claims, effectively lowered Eylea's selling price and provided Regeneron with a competitive advantage in the anti-VEGF medication market.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) entered the fray on April 10, 2024, filing a complaint against Regeneron under the False Claims Act. The DOJ alleges that by failing to report these payments as price concessions, Regeneron inflated Eylea's Average Sales Price (ASP), leading to increased Medicare reimbursements.

The lawsuit contends that Regeneron's actions resulted in misleadingly boosted Eylea sales figures and materially false statements about the company's business prospects.

The alleged scheme came to light on October 31, 2024, when Regeneron announced disappointing third-quarter results for Eylea and Eylea HD. Following these revelations, Regeneron's stock price tumbled more than 9%, wiping out approximately $9 billion in market capitalization.

Prominent investor rights firm Hagens Berman is looking into whether Regeneron defrauded investors.

“The intersection of pharmaceutical pricing and securities law is complex, but one thing is clear: companies must be truthful about their business practices. Our investigation is focused on whether Regeneron’s public statements and omissions crossed the line into securities fraud.”

If you invested in Regeneron and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Regeneron case and our investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Regeneron should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email REGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

