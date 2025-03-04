Myanmar Beer Market to Worth Over US$ 1,165.55 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica’s latest market analysis, the Myanmar beer market was valued at US$ 707.71 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1,165.55 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The beer market in Myanmar is experiencing a significant surge in demand, driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing disposable incomes. In 2021, the per capita beer consumption stood at 2.80 liters, marking a 6.46% increase from the previous year. This upward trend is expected to continue, with projections indicating that beer consumption will reach 459.37 million liters by 2030. The highest recorded per capita consumption was 3.45 liters in 2019, while the lowest was 2.23 liters in 2010. Despite ranking 135th out of 161 countries in terms of beer consumption per capita, Myanmar’s beer market is rapidly expanding, with the average adult consuming approximately 14 liters annually in 2024, up from 11-12 liters in 2022.

Download Free Sample Pages @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/myanmar-beer-market

Yangon, the largest city, is a major consumption hub, accounting for over 3 million liters of beer consumed monthly. This growth is fueled by urbanization, a youthful demographic, and the increasing popularity of beer drinking, especially among the younger generation since 2010. As consumer preferences shift towards premium and craft beers, the market is poised for further expansion, making it a lucrative opportunity for investors and brewers alike.

Key Findings in Myanmar Beer Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 1,165.55 million CAGR 5.70% By Type Lager (64.30%) By Packaging Type Bottle (45.80%) By Brewery Type Macro-Breweries (64.9%) By Distribution Channel Offline (54.6%) Top Drivers Urbanization boosts beer consumption among young adults.

Increasing disposable incomes drive premium beer demand.

Expanding distribution networks enhance beer accessibility nationwide. Top Trends Shift from traditional to informal drinking locations.

Craft beer segment grows rapidly among urban consumers.

International beer brands gain popularity in urban centers. Top Challenges Regulatory hurdles force small beer retailers to close.

Smuggled beers dominate consumption in border regions.

Intense competition pressures local and international brewers.

Expanding Production Capacities Meet Soaring Beer Demand

To meet the rising demand, major players in Myanmar’s beer market are significantly expanding their production capacities. Myanmar Brewery Limited (MBL) operates with an annual production capacity exceeding 60 million liters per brewery, with multiple breweries under its management. Heineken’s facility in Yangon currently has a capacity of 25 million liters, but the company plans to double this to 50 million liters. Similarly, Carlsberg operates a brewery in Myanmar with a production capacity exceeding 60 million liters annually. MBL aims to increase its annual production by 50%, from 2 to 3 million hectoliters, and in early 2018, it added a high-efficiency production line with a capacity of 100 million liters per year.

Foreign investments are also pouring into the market, with F&N planning to invest 19.2 million Singaporean dollars (approximately US$14 million) to build a new brewery. ThaiBev has invested US$70 million to establish Emerald Brewery in Yangon, while Singha Corp announced plans to set up a brewery with an initial capacity of 80 to 100 million liters. The craft beer segment is also growing rapidly, with the number of craft breweries doubling in the past two years to reach 20 establishments, collectively producing over 1 million liters of beer annually. These expansions and investments highlight the market’s potential and the confidence of major players in Myanmar’s beer industry.

Urbanization Drives Shift in Beer Drinking Habits

Urbanization and changing lifestyles are reshaping beer consumption patterns in Myanmar beer market. Beer drinking among the younger generation has become increasingly popular since 2010, with a noticeable shift in drinking locations from traditional shops and restaurants to more informal settings like parks and lakesides. Urban areas, particularly Yangon, show higher beer consumption compared to rural regions, driven by higher disposable incomes and a more cosmopolitan lifestyle. The average Myanmar adult consumed approximately 14 liters of beer annually in 2024, up from 11-12 liters in 2022, reflecting the growing acceptance of beer as a social drink.

The market is also experiencing a shift towards premium and craft beers, driven by changing consumer preferences. Craft breweries have seen significant growth in the Myanmar beer market, with their numbers doubling in the past two years to reach 20 establishments. These craft breweries collectively produce over 1 million liters of beer annually, catering to a niche but growing segment of consumers seeking unique and high-quality brews. This trend is further supported by the increasing availability of international beer brands, which are gaining popularity among urban consumers. As Myanmar’s urban population continues to grow, beer consumption is expected to rise, presenting ample opportunities for brewers to innovate and capture market share.

Dominant Players Lead Myanmar’s Thriving Beer Industry

Myanmar’s beer market is dominated by a few key players who have established a strong foothold through strategic investments and extensive distribution networks. Myanmar Brewery Limited (MBL) is the market leader, maintaining a strong presence through a network spanning over 50,000 retail outlets. APB Alliance Brewery accounted for the highest share of the Myanmar beer and cider market in 2023, while Dagon Beer holds a significant market share in value terms. Emerald Brewery Myanmar Limited is also a key player, supported by ThaiBev’s US$70 million investment.

International giants like Heineken and Carlsberg have also made significant inroads into the market. Heineken’s facility in Yangon has a capacity of 25 million liters, with plans to double it to 50 million liters. Carlsberg operates a brewery with a production capacity exceeding 60 million liters annually. The craft beer segment, though smaller, is rapidly growing, with 20 breweries now operating in the country. These top players are driving the market’s growth, leveraging their production capacities, brand recognition, and distribution networks to capture a larger share of the expanding market. As competition intensifies, brewers are focusing on innovation and quality to meet the evolving preferences of Myanmar’s beer consumers.

Extensive Distribution Networks Fuel Beer Market Growth

The success of Myanmar’s beer market is heavily reliant on its extensive distribution networks, which ensure widespread availability of products. MBL’s distribution network spans over 50,000 retail outlets across the country, making it the most extensive in the industry. Yangon serves as the main distribution hub for goods, while Mandalay is the key distribution center for upper Myanmar. Myawaddy, a border city with Thailand, plays a significant role in distributing Thai and Indochina products, highlighting the importance of regional distribution centers.

The retail market in Myanmar is predominantly made up of small and medium-sized businesses, which have been instrumental in driving beer sales. However, over 1,000 small beer retailers closed in the past year due to regulatory challenges, impacting the distribution landscape. Despite this, the market remains robust, with smuggled beers accounting for an estimated 30% of beer consumed in border regions. As the market continues to grow, brewers are likely to invest further in expanding and optimizing their distribution networks to reach more consumers and capitalize on the increasing demand for beer.

Need more information? Contact us about this report before purchase: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/myanmar-beer-market

Pricing Strategies Shape Competitive Beer Market Dynamics

The market in Myanmar is shaped by diverse pricing strategies and dynamic market channels. The market is divided into at-home and out-of-home sales channels, with at-home sales occurring through super- and hypermarkets, eCommerce, and convenience stores. Out-of-home sales include hotels, restaurants, catering companies, cafés, and bars, which cater to different consumer segments. The market is also segmented by packaging, including glass bottles, aluminum cans, and others, offering consumers a range of choices based on their preferences and budgets.

Distribution channels play a crucial role in shaping the beer market dynamics, with convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, bars, and HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and catering) being key outlets. Brewers are increasingly focusing on premium and craft beers, which command higher prices and cater to affluent urban consumers. This shift is driven by changing consumer preferences and the desire for unique and high-quality products. As the market continues to evolve, pricing strategies and distribution channels will play a pivotal role in determining the success of brewers in capturing market share and meeting the diverse needs of Myanmar’s beer consumers.

Myanmar Beer Market Major Players:

Burbit Brewery

Emerald Brewery

HEINEKEN

Carlsberg

Myanmar Brewery Limited

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Lager

Ale

Stout

Wheat

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottle

Can

PET

By Brewing Type

Macro Brewery

Micro Brewery

Craft Brewery

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Looking for expert insights? Request an online presentation of the report from our analyst @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/speak-analyst/myanmar-beer-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube