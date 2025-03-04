Smart Home Appliances Global Industry Report 2025: Smart Washing Machines & Dryers Segment is Set to Reach US$33.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.9%

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Appliances - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Home Appliances was valued at US$63.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$125.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.







Smart home appliances represent a significant evolution in the home appliance industry, integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation to enhance convenience, efficiency, and user experience. These appliances, ranging from refrigerators and ovens to washing machines and thermostats, can be controlled remotely via smartphones or voice-activated assistants, allowing users to manage their homes from anywhere. They often come equipped with features like energy consumption monitoring, automated scheduling, and personalized settings, which help optimize performance and reduce energy costs. The ability to connect and interact with other smart devices in the home ecosystem further amplifies their utility, creating a seamless and intelligent living environment.



The adoption of smart home appliances has been accelerating due to several technological advancements and market trends. Improvements in wireless communication protocols and the proliferation of smart home platforms have made it easier for consumers to integrate and manage these devices. Additionally, advancements in AI and machine learning enable smart appliances to learn user preferences and habits, providing tailored functionalities that enhance comfort and efficiency. The growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is also driving innovation in this sector, with manufacturers developing appliances that use less water and electricity while delivering superior performance. The increasing availability of affordable smart devices and the expansion of high-speed internet access are further contributing to the widespread adoption of smart home technologies.



The growth in the smart home appliances market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising consumer demand for convenience and connectivity in everyday life is significantly boosting the adoption of smart appliances. Secondly, the increasing awareness of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is driving consumers to opt for smart appliances that offer energy-saving features and smart usage analytics. Thirdly, the expansion of smart home ecosystems, facilitated by major tech companies and smart home platforms, is making it easier for consumers to integrate these appliances into their homes.

Additionally, the rapid advancements in AI and IoT technologies are enabling the development of more sophisticated and user-friendly smart appliances. Lastly, the growing trend of home automation and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers in emerging markets are further propelling the demand for smart home appliances, ensuring robust market growth in the coming years.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Smart Home Appliances market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Product Type (Smart Washing Machines & Dryers, Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Air Conditioners, Smart Refrigerators, Other Product Types)

Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smart Washing Machines & Dryers segment, which is expected to reach US$33.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.9%. The Smart Air Purifiers segment is also set to grow at 13.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smart Washing Machines & Dryers segment, which is expected to reach US$33.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.9%. The Smart Air Purifiers segment is also set to grow at 13.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $12.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.3% CAGR to reach $25.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles : Coverage of major players such as AB Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics Co., General Electric Company, Haier Group and more.

: Coverage of major players such as AB Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics Co., General Electric Company, Haier Group and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Smart Home Appliances Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 220 major companies featured in this Smart Home Appliances market report include:

AB Electrolux

BSH Home Appliances

Ecovacs Robotics Co.

General Electric

Haier Group

Hisense International Co.

Irobot

Koninklijke Philips

LG Electronics

Midea Group

Miele

Mitsubishi Electric

Neato Robotics

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp

Whirlpool

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 566 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $63.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $125.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Outlook

HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations & Advancements

Smart Home Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

An Introduction to Smart Home Appliances

Smart Home Appliances Making Life Smarter & Easier

Technologies Used

Advantages of Smart Home Appliances

Mitigation of Issues with Smart Home Technologies Critical

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Product Type

Analysis by Distribution Channel

Regional Analysis

World Smart Home Appliances Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws Abundant Opportunities

Adoption Rate (in %) for Smart Homes by Select Country: 2023

Adoption Rate (in %) for Global Smart Homes: 2017-2025

Latest Smart Home Trends and Innovations

Smart Home Appliances: Must-Haves for High-Tech Homes

Sizzling Hot Smart Appliances for Smart Kitchen Arena

Post Pandemic Scenario Reignites Growth in Smart Homes to Push Opportunities for Smart Home Appliances

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2023

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Appliances: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

IoT at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities, a Driver for Smart Homes

Modern Home Appliances Get Smarter, More Connected

Connected Things in Smart Cities: Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base by Segment for 2023

Role of Internet & Enabling Technologies Critical for Driving Robust Growth into E-commerce Sector

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

World Internet Adoption: Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region

Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as High Growth Devices to Operate Smart Devices

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Improving Standards of Living

Smart Air Purifiers: The Fastest Growing Segment of Appliances

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2024

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Air Purifiers are Getting Smarter, Smaller, and More Innovative

Advent of Novel Software Propels Demand for Smart Home Appliances

Challenges

Regulators Take Strict Stance on Shorter Software Support to Smart Home Appliances

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Smart Home Appliances

Biggest Technology Trends Defining Ascent of Smart Homes

Challenges and Issues Associated with Smart Home Appliances

Shorter Lifespan of Smart Home Appliances to Impact Consumer Demand

Proliferation of Connected Home Appliances Holds Security & Privacy Sting in Tail

Efforts to Deal with Security & Privacy Concerns

