Eimskip: Consolidated financial statements and Annual & sustainability report for 2024

Eimskip has today published its audited consolidated financial statements for 2024. On 4 February 2025 Eimskip published a management financial report including the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. In addition, Eimskip is publishing the Annual & sustainability report for 2024.

The audited Consolidated financial statements can be found here:

https://eimskip.com/2024/consolidated-financial-statements-2024/

The Annual & Sustainability Report can be found here:

https://eimskip.com/2024/annual-report-2024/

Attachment