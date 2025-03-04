IoMT Wearable Devices Patent Landscape Report and Forecasts, 2017-2023 & 2024-2032 Featuring Veniam, Advanced Neuromodulation Systems, Bionet Sonar, and Abiomed

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoMT Wearable Devices Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoMT wearable devices market was valued at USD 34.93 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 and attain a market value of USD 225.1 billion in 2032. The patent landscape is driven by advancements in sensor technology, AI integration, and connectivity solutions, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and personalised treatment.







The global IoMT wearable devices patent landscape report offers an in-depth analysis of the dynamic patent environment. It explores innovations in sensor technologies, AI integration, and advanced connectivity solutions that are shaping the future of IoMT wearables. The report provides detailed segmentation by product type, modality, and application, highlighting key patents and emerging trends.

Jurisdictional insights reveal regional strengths, with significant activity in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Key players' patent portfolios and strategic filings are examined, offering valuable insights into competitive dynamics and future opportunities in the IoMT wearable devices industry.



Global IoMT Wearable Devices Patent Outlook

The IoMT wearable devices patent landscape is being driven by patents on innovative sensor technologies, focusing on improving accuracy and miniaturisation for monitoring vital signs, leading to increased patent activity in this sector for precise health tracking.

Key companies like Veniam Inc., Advanced Neuromodulation Systems Inc., Tencent Bionet Sonar, and Abiomed Inc. are actively involved in the patent landscape for IoMT wearable devices, focusing on connectivity solutions, neuromodulation technologies for pain management, and enhancing wearable functionality.

The global patent landscape for IoMT wearable devices is rapidly changing, with the US leading with over 600 patents, Europe holding 500, and Asia, particularly China and Japan, with around 450. The US leads with over 600 patents, driven by research funding and a robust innovation ecosystem. Europe focuses on non-invasive monitoring and connectivity solutions.

IoMT Wearable Devices Introduction



The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) wearable devices represent a significant advancement in healthcare technology, integrating sensors and connectivity to monitor various health parameters in real time. These devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical-grade wearables, collect and transmit data on metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose levels to healthcare providers. This continuous monitoring enables proactive health management, early detection of potential issues, and personalized treatment plans. IoMT wearables enhance patient engagement and adherence to medical advice, contributing to improved health outcomes. As technology evolves, these devices are becoming more sophisticated, accurate, and integral to modern healthcare systems.

Patents on innovative sensor technologies are driving the IoMT wearable devices industry. These patents focus on improving accuracy and miniaturisation of sensors for monitoring vital signs. Continuous advancements in sensor technology are expanding the capabilities of wearables, enabling more precise health tracking and contributing to the growing patent activity in this sector.

Increasing patents on integrating AI and machine learning with IoMT wearable devices are shaping the landscape. These patents cover algorithms for data analysis and predictive health monitoring, enhancing the functionality of wearables. Innovations in this area are driving the development of smarter, more intuitive devices, reflecting significant patent activity.

Patents focusing on advanced connectivity solutions, such as 5G and IoT networks, are expanding the IoMT wearable devices landscape. These patents improve real-time data transmission and device interoperability. The continuous development of connectivity technologies is crucial for reliable and efficient health monitoring, driving substantial patent activity in this field.



IoMT Wearable Devices Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



The global patent landscape for IoMT wearable devices is rapidly evolving, with significant activity in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Each region reveals unique trends in patent filings and corporate involvement, reflecting regional priorities and advancements in this innovative technology.

The United States leads the patent landscape for IoMT wearable devices with over 600 patents filed. This leadership is driven by significant research funding and a robust innovation ecosystem. Key patents focus on advanced sensor technologies and integration with AI for health monitoring, reflecting the country's commitment to pioneering wearable healthcare solutions.

Europe holds approximately 500 patents in the IoMT wearable devices sector, with notable contributions from Germany, the UK, and France. European patents often emphasise innovations in non-invasive monitoring and connectivity solutions. Strong collaborative research initiatives and substantial funding support these advancements, highlighting Europe's role in enhancing IoMT wearable technologies.

Asia, particularly China and Japan, has around 450 patents related to IoMT wearable devices. Rapid technological advancements and strong government support for healthcare innovation drive significant patent activity in this region. Asian patents typically focus on cost-effective manufacturing techniques and novel applications in health monitoring, showcasing the region's growing influence in the global IoMT wearables industry.

Patent Profile of Key Companies



The patent landscape for IoMT wearable devices is shaped by several key companies driving innovation and securing intellectual property. Here is an overview of their patent activities.



Veniam Inc.:



Veniam Inc. holds a strong position in the IoMT wearable devices patent landscape, focusing on innovations in connectivity solutions. Their patents drive advancements in seamless data transmission for health monitoring wearables, enhancing real-time patient data accessibility and reliability.



Advanced Neuromodulation Systems Inc.:



Advanced Neuromodulation Systems Inc. has a significant presence in the IoMT wearable devices sector. Their patents focus on neuromodulation technologies for pain management and neurological disorders, driving innovations in wearable devices that provide therapeutic benefits and improve patient outcomes.



Other key players in the industry include Tencent Bionet Sonarand Abiomed Inc.



