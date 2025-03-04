BlocScale Launchpad Set to Brings Pump-Fun Style Excitement to the XRP Ledger - Join $BLOC Seed Sale

LIJA, Malta, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, the XRP Ledger has remained a dominant force in blockchain technology due to its high-speed transactions, near-zero fees, and built-in decentralized exchange (DEX). However, despite its strengths, the XRP ledger has lacked one major component that has fueled explosive growth on blockchains like Solana and Ethereum, a launchpad dedicated to seamlessly onboarding projects and driving community-driven token launches.

Solana’s Pump.fun disrupted the space in 2024, allowing anyone to launch tokens instantly, sparking a wave of excitement that onboarded millions of users and billions of dollars in trading volume. This trend created a thriving ecosystem for meme coins and grassroots token launches, but XRP was left behind, until now.

BlocScale , the first-ever IDO launchpad on XRPL, is stepping in to bring that same energy and innovation to the XRP ecosystem. By providing instant token creation, built-in liquidity, and strategic exposure, BlocScale is set to transform XRP into a thriving hub for Web3 startups, meme coins, and real-world asset tokenization.

Why BlocScale Matters for XRP’s Growth

BlocScale’s emergence fills a critical gap that has hindered XRP’s ecosystem expansion. Unlike Ethereum or Solana, where new tokens launch daily, XRP has seen limited adoption for token launches and DeFi applications due to the absence of a structured launchpad.

Here’s why BlocScale is a game-changer for XRP:

Instant Token Launches: Projects can launch their tokens seamlessly with automated trustlines, allowing XRP holders to participate instantly.

Marketing & Exposure: BlocScale helps projects gain traction with influencer-backed promotions and media partnerships.

Decentralized Fundraising: Projects can raise capital transparently without relying on traditional venture capital.

XRP’s First-Ever Dedicated Launchpad: This finally positions XRPL as a strong competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the token launch space.

By onboarding new projects and providing seamless fundraising, BlocScale will play a key role in driving transaction volume, liquidity, and adoption for XRP.

XCAT Memecoin: The First Project to Launch on BlocScale

BlocScale has officially onboarded its first project, XCAT Memecoin, marking a historic milestone for the XRP Ledger.

What is XCAT?

XCAT Memecoin is a community-driven meme coin, Just as Solana’s WIF (Dogwifhat) gained global recognition, XCAT aims to capture the attention of the XRP community with strong marketing, a vibrant community, and instant liquidity support.

The launch of XCAT signifies the beginning of a new era where meme coins and innovative projects flourish on the XRP ledger.

XCAT Presale Details:

Start Date: March 3, 2025

End Date: March 28, 2025

Min. Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 15,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 30,000 XRP

Visit Xcat Token Presale Portal and participate in the sale round: https://www.blocscale.com/xcat

BLOC Seed Sale – Own a Stake in XRP’s First Launchpad

Following the rapid sellout of its private sale, BlocScale has launched its $BLOC Seed Sale, offering early investors a rare opportunity to acquire BLOC tokens at a discounted price before broader listings.

Why Buy $BLOC?

Governance & Voting Power: $BLOC holders will vote on project approvals, ecosystem developments, and upcoming token launches.

Exclusive Investment Opportunities: Holding $BLOC provides priority access to high-potential presales before public launches.

Liquidity & Adoption Growth: As more projects launch using BLOC for fundraising, demand for the token will increase.

Strong Investor Backing: The private sale sold out ahead of schedule, showing strong confidence in BlocScale’s future.

$BLOC Seed Sale Details:

Start Date: February 27, 2025

End Date: August 27, 2025

Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 200,000 XRP

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Visit the $BLOC Seed Sale Portal to Participate Now: BlocScale.com/blocsale

By investing in $BLOC, early adopters not only gain governance power over XRP’s first launchpad but position themselves for long-term growth as BlocScale expands.

Final Thoughts: BlocScale is Changing the Game for XRP

The XRP community has long been waiting for a launchpad to drive new token launches, increase transaction volume, and attract builders to its ecosystem. By bringing Pump.fun-style excitement to XRP, ensuring liquidity support for new tokens, and providing strategic exposure, BlocScale is set to become a pillar of growth for the XRP Ledger.

Contact Details:

Eric Shawn

contact@bloscale.com

