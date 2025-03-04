Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Market Research 2025: Comprehensive Review on 18+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypertriglyceridemia - Pipeline Insight, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Hypertriglyceridemia - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Hypertriglyceridemia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Hypertriglyceridemia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hypertriglyceridemia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hypertriglyceridemia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Hypertriglyceridemia.



Hypertriglyceridemia Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Hypertriglyceridemia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Hypertriglyceridemia Emerging Drugs

SEFA-1024: NorthSea Therapeutics



SEFA-1024 is an oral, gut/liver targeted, semi-synthetic eicosapentaenoic acid derivative in development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG). sHTG significantly increases the risk of acute pancreatitis a may increase cardiovascular event risk. There is a significant unmet medical need due to inadequate efficacy of existing therapies on TG, non-HDL-C, and glycemic control. Based on extensive pre-clinical data from a translatable model of human HTG, SEFA-1024 has the potential to address the unmet needs in treating sHTG. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia.



DR10624: Doer Biologics



DR10624 is a first-in-class long-acting tri-agonist targeting FGF21R, GLP-1R, and glucagon receptor (GCGR). Developed using Doer Bio's proprietary MultipleBody platform technology, DR10624 was engineered to exhibit balanced activity for metabolic diseases. In non-clinical studies, DR10624 has demonstrated extraordinary potency in reducing body weight, lowering triglycerides, normalizing blood lipids, and improving liver function. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.



GC304: Genecradle Therapeutics



GC304 adeno-associated virus injection is a recombinant AAV viral vector carrying the LPL gene expression cassette. LPL is a key enzyme in the human body for hydrolyzing plasma-rich lipoprotein triglycerides. GC304 injection, through the efficient expression of the artificially optimized LPLS447X gene, a natural beneficial mutant of LPL, in the human body, can degrade triglycerides in circulating blood over the long term and efficiently, providing a new type of gene drug for the prevention and/or treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia.



Hypertriglyceridemia: Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Hypertriglyceridemia

There are approx. 18+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Hypertriglyceridemia. The companies which have their Hypertriglyceridemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, NorthSea Therapeutics.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Hypertriglyceridemia drugs?

How many Hypertriglyceridemia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Hypertriglyceridemia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Hypertriglyceridemia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

NST-1024

Plozasiran Injection

DR10624

Olezarsen

GC304

MN-001

mibavademab

Key Products

NorthSea Therapeutics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Doer Biologics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GeneCradle

MediciNova

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Hypertriglyceridemia Report Insights

Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Hypertriglyceridemia Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tehuu5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.