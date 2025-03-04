United States Lidocaine Patches Market Report 2024 with Long-term Outlook, Competitive Landscape of Amneal, Endo, Hisamitsu, Medline, Scilex, Sparsha, Teikoku, Teva, Viatris, and YARAL

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Lidocaine Patches Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. lidocaine patches market is rising due to growing demand for non-opioid solutions for pain management, a rise in the prevalence rate of chronic pain conditions, and an advancement in product innovation. The increasing population of aged individuals and growing interest in localized pain relief have been driving lidocaine patches due to their ease of application and effectiveness.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Study Objective

1.2. Scope of the report

1.3. Market Taxonomy



2. Study Assumptions and Abbreviations

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Primary Research

2.4. SPSS Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary



4. U.S. Industry Overview

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. DROTs

4.3.1. Driver

4.3.2. Restraint

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Trends

4.4. Government Regulation: How they would Aid the Business?

4.5. Competitive Landscape

4.5.1. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

4.5.2. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

4.5.3. Hisamitsu America, Inc.

4.5.4. Medline Industries, LP.

4.5.5. Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4.5.6. Sparsha Pharma USA

4.5.7. Teikoku Pharma

4.5.8. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

4.5.9. Viatris Inc.

4.5.10. YARAL Pharma Inc.

4.6. Technology Analysis

4.7. Reimbursement Trends in the Lidocaine Patches Industry

4.8. Startup Analysis

4.9. Ongoing Technological Advancements

4.10. SWOT Analysis

4.11. Price Benchmarking

4.12. Pain Patch Market: Key Products And Future Outlook

4.13. Strategic Pathways For Success in the US Lidocaine Patches Market

4.14. Pipeline Analysis of Lidocaine Patches in the US

4.15. Epidemiological Overview Of Diseases Treated With Lidocaine Patches

4.16. Wholesale Acquisition Cost Sale Analysis

4.17. Factors Influencing The Price Changes

4.18. Root Cause Analysis

4.19. PESTLE Analysis

4.20. Porter Five Forces Analysis

4.21. Industry Risk



5. U.S. Outlook and Projections

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Units) and Current and Future Projections, 2024-2034

5.1.2. Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2024-2034

5.1.3. Year-on-Year Growth Forecast (%)

5.2. Segmentation (USD Million), 2024-2034, By

5.2.1. Type, Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Units)

5.2.1.1. Prescription Medicines

5.2.1.2. OTC Medicines

5.2.2. End user, Value (USD Million)

5.2.2.1. Hospital Pharmacies

5.2.2.2. Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

5.2.2.3. Online Providers

5.2.3. Region, Value (USD million)

5.2.3.1. Northeast

5.2.3.2. Southeast

5.2.3.3. Midwest

5.2.3.4. Southwest

5.2.3.5. West



6. Northeast Market

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Units) and Current and Future Projections, 2024-2034

6.1.2. Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2024-2034

6.1.3. Year-on-Year Growth Forecast (%)

6.2. Segmentation (USD Million), 2024-2034, By

6.2.1. Type, Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Units)

6.2.1.1. Prescription Medicines

6.2.1.2. OTC Medicines

6.2.2. End user, Value (USD Million)

6.2.2.1. Hospital Pharmacies

6.2.2.2. Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

6.2.2.3. Online Providers



7. Southeast Market



8. Midwest Market



9. Southwest Market



10. West Market



11. Global Economic Scenario

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snxnl8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.