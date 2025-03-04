Vietnam Propane Import Report 2025-2034: Top 10 Suppliers and Importers of Propane in Vietnam

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Propane Import Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The world's major propane producing countries include the United States, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The United States is the world's largest propane producer and exporter. Its production accounts for more than 50% of the world's total production, and it has become the world's largest propane exporter in the past few years. Propane in the United States is mainly produced by natural gas processing plants and refineries. Next are Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



From the perspective of overall market demand, Europe and Asia are the main propane consumption regions in the world. Among them, Southeast Asia has seen rapid growth in demand for propane as population growth and urbanization continue to advance, becoming an important region for demand growth.



In recent years, with the rapid development of Vietnam's economy, especially the acceleration of industrialization, the demand for propane as an important industrial raw material has continued to increase. At the same time, propane is also used as an energy fuel in Vietnam, especially in some industrial and commercial fields. With the advancement of Vietnam's urbanization process, Vietnam's demand for clean energy is also increasing. As a clean fuel, the market demand for propane is further rising.



The production of local propane in Vietnam mainly depends on the refining of oil and natural gas. Large domestic refineries and natural gas processing plants are the main production bases. However, Vietnam's propane production capacity is relatively small compared to its demand, and is often insufficient to meet domestic market demand. Therefore, Vietnam relies on imports to fill the supply gap in propane production.



Vietnam's total propane imports in 2023 reached US$928 million. The market demand was even stronger in 2024. The cumulative amount of propane imports from January to November was close to US$1.347 billion, and it is expected to continue to grow in the next few years.



Vietnam's main propane import sources include the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. The United Arab Emirates is Vietnam's main source of propane imports. The top three countries and regions for Vietnam's import of propane from 2021 to 2024 were the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.



The main companies exporting this product to Vietnam include:

Main Exporters to Vietnam (2021-2024):

WANHUA CHEMICAL (SINGAPORE)

EXTAP (A Division of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific)

BGN INT DMCC

Main Importers in Vietnam (2021-2024):

HYOSUNG VINA CHEMICALS Co

Chi Nhánh T?ng Công Ty Khí Vi?t Nam - Công Ty C? Ph?n - Công Ty Kinh Doanh S?n Ph?m Khí

Công Ty C? Ph?n D?u Khí An Pha (Công Ty C? Ph?n T?p Ðoàn D?u Khí An Pha)



Overall, the demand for propane in Vietnam is showing a rapid growth trend. With the growth of Vietnam's population and the advancement of industrialization and urbanization, the propane market is expected to continue to grow. However, due to Vietnam's extremely limited local production capacity, propane is heavily dependent on imports, and the main import sources include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. In the future, with the rapid economic development and accelerated industrialization, Vietnam's propane import market will usher in a broader development prospect.



Report Scope:

The Import and Export of Propane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Propane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Propane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Propane in Vietnam (January-November 2024)

Average Import Price of Propane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Propane Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Propane in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Propane in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Propane in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Propane Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of Propane in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Propane Imports Market



2 Analysis of Propane Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Propane in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Propane in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Propane in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Propane Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Propane Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 United Arab Emirates

3.2 Qatar

3.3 Saudi Arabia

3.4 United States

3.5 Kuwait

3.6 Angola



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Propane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

WANHUA CHEMICAL (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

EXTAP (A Division of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific PTE LTD.)

BGN INT DMCC

5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Propane in Vietnam (2021-2024)

HYOSUNG VINA CHEMICALS CO LTD

Chi Nhánh T?ng Công Ty Khí Vi?t Nam - Công Ty C? Ph?n - Công Ty Kinh Doanh S?n Ph?m Khí

Công Ty C? Ph?n D?u Khí An Pha (Công Ty C? Ph?n T?p Ðoàn D?u Khí An Pha)

6. Monthly Analysis of Propane Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Propane Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Propane Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Propane in Vietnam, 2025-2034



