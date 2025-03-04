Ahead of International Women’s Day, MasterCraft Celebrates Five Years of Empowering Women with Nationwide “Let Her Rip” On-Water Campaign

VONORE, Tenn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MasterCraft Boat Company , a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the best-selling towboat brand, announced the fifth annual ‘Let Her Rip’ campaign, a series of on-water clinics designed to inspire and empower women and girls of all ages to build confidence both in and behind the boat.

This year’s program will feature seven stops across the country. The “Let Her Rip” campaign returns to Denver, CO, Austin, TX, Minneapolis, MN, and Knoxville, TN, while adding Hot Springs, AR, Lake Tahoe, CA, and Charlotte, NC to the campaign. Announced ahead of International Women’s Day this Saturday, the 2025 ‘Let Her Rip’ campaign continues MasterCraft’s commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering inclusivity in watersports.

“Year after year, demand for these events continues to exceed expectations, with every stop filling up almost instantly. It’s incredible to see so many women eager to get out on the water alongside our talented female MasterCraft athletes,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing for MasterCraft. “Watching women and girls across the country build confidence at the helm and push their limits on the water has been truly inspiring. With the support of amazing partners like Progressive and Chevrolet, we’re excited to expand to new markets in 2025 and empower even more women nationwide.”

Once again, MasterCraft will enlist its dealer network to host these complimentary clinics throughout the spring and summer, providing women and girls with the opportunity to build confidence on the water. Led by professional female MasterCraft athletes—including World Champion wakeboarder Meagan Ethell, TV personality and pro wakeboarder Alexa Score, and pro skier Ali Garcia—each clinic will offer expert coaching and hands-on instruction in boat driving, docking, and watersports techniques. The program ensures participants of all skill levels feel comfortable learning and honing their abilities both in and behind the boat.

For the second consecutive year, Progressive Insurance® is powering the campaign, reinforcing its commitment to this female-focused initiative. With Progressive’s continued support, MasterCraft is bringing the program to new locations, giving more women and girls across the country the opportunity to participate.

The seven-stop tour kicks off in Hot Springs, AR, and runs from May through July. The full 2025 schedule is as follows:

May 4 – Hot Springs, AR

June 1 - Denver, CO

June 5 - Knoxville, TN

July 15 - Lake Tahoe, CA

July 24 – Minneapolis, MN

July 25 – Charlotte, NC

July 25 - Austin, TX



“Five years later, I’m just as excited to work alongside fellow female athletes to inspire young girls and women to step outside their comfort zones, try something new, and experience the pure joy of getting up on a wakeboard,” said Meagan Ethell, world champion MasterCraft athlete. “I love the opportunity to meet girls from all over the country and connect over our shared passion for being on the water. It’s incredible to see how this sport brings people together, builds confidence, and creates unforgettable memories out on the lake.”

To learn more about MasterCraft, sign up for a Let Her Rip clinic, or to shop Let Her Rip apparel, visit https://www.mastercraft.com/let-her-rip-movement/ and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X , and Facebook .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

Media Contact:

Mandie Albert

The Brand Amp

MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com