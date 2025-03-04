Canto Kicks Off 2025 with Industry Recognition and Innovation

ATLANTA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, is entering 2025 with top industry recognition and a continued drive to push the boundaries of DAM innovation. The company has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Software List for Best Content Management Products and Constellation Research’s ShortList™ for Digital Asset Management for Digital Experiences, underscoring its impact on customers and the industry.

"Brands today are managing more content than ever, and the challenge isn’t just volume—it’s complexity,” said Wain Kellum, CEO of Canto. “Recognition from G2 and Constellation Research affirms our focus on solving the real problems our customers face every day. We’re committed to making digital asset management more intuitive and efficient, so teams can maximize the value of their digital content rather than wrestling with their tools.”

Building on this momentum, Canto is introducing Canto Innovation Labs, a research and development initiative dedicated to solving content teams’ most pressing challenges. With AI-driven solutions at its core, this initiative highlights Canto’s commitment to continuous product innovation—reimagining how brands organize, discover, and distribute digital assets to help teams move faster and work more efficiently in an increasingly complex content landscape.

"The future of content management isn’t just about keeping up—it’s about staying ahead,” said Alan Beiagi, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Canto. “With Canto Innovation Labs, we’re developing AI-driven solutions that transform the way content teams work at every stage of the content lifecycle. Our goal is to eliminate bottlenecks—whether that means cutting search time in half, automating tedious tasks, or ensuring content remains consistent across every channel.”

Canto Innovation Labs builds on a strong foundation of recent product advancements, including the successful launch of Canto PIM. As brands increasingly struggle to keep product data and digital assets aligned across multiple channels, Canto PIM delivers a unified solution for managing both seamlessly. By integrating product information management (PIM) with DAM, Canto is helping businesses eliminate silos, simplify workflows, and maintain brand consistency—without the complexity of managing disconnected tools.

These advancements come at a critical time, according to Canto’s latest research report, The State of Digital Content: 2025 Edition. The survey of hundreds of content and creative professionals found that 77% of content teams expect to produce more content this year, but only 25% feel equipped with the right tools. "A unified content ecosystem is critical for brands that need to scale efficiently in an increasingly complex digital landscape," said Beiagi. "Our research found that teams with integrated solutions were three times more likely to efficiently repurpose content across channels and twice as likely to maintain brand consistency. Whether it’s DAM, PIM, or future innovations, our focus is on eliminating fragmentation and giving content teams the seamless tools they need to work faster and smarter."

As brands’ content demands continue to grow, Canto remains focused on delivering innovations that help its customers work more efficiently across their digital content lifecycle. For more information, visit www.canto.com.

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM), helping global brands maximize the value of their digital content with an intuitive, AI-powered platform. Our solutions make it easy for businesses to centralize, organize, and share digital assets, streamlining workflows and driving real business impact. With a legacy of innovation—from launching one of the first DAM solutions to advancing AI Visual Search and unified DAM+PIM capabilities—we continue to shape the future of content management. Backed by best-in-class support and implementation, Canto empowers industries like retail, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and more to manage their growing content libraries. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Berlin, Cork, and Sydney, Canto supports teams worldwide in optimizing their content workflows. For more information, visit www.canto.com.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com