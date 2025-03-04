BlueForce Energy Unveils Chassis Specific Electrification Solutions for Ford F-Series Lineup, Pioneering Fleet Operations

VANCOUVER, BC / Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueForce Energy, a leading electrification solution supplier is proud to unveil its latest innovation: first-ever chassis specific electrification solutions for the entire Ford-F-Series lineup. The new offering will bring practical sustainability to models ranging from the light-duty (F-150) through heavy-duty (F-750).

Designed to help fleet operators electrify their F-Series lineup, these solutions are purpose built for businesses and governments, preserving the Ford’s proven chassis, and renowned towing capacity, versatility, durability and power – now with major emission reductions.

Cian Carroll, Organization and Productivity Project Manager, BlueForce Energy said, “With fleet electrification becoming a critical part of sustainability strategies and government mandates, BlueForce’s electrification solutions for the Ford F-Series offer operators a cost-effective way to scale. Built on technical excellence, our technology provides a path to sustainable trucking practices without compromising on power or performance.”

As the backbone of North American commercial fleets, the F-Series represents one of the most widely used vehicle platforms across industries ranging from construction and agriculture to logistics and emergency services. Now, with the electrified lineup, BlueForce’s technology offers significant fuel and maintenance savings, reduced emissions, and compliance with environmental standards.

Key highlights of BlueForce’s electrification solution includes:

Reduced cost and emissions Fuel savings: electric drivetrains deliver 3-4x higher efficiency vs. gas / diesel. For 20,000 kilometres (12,427 miles) driven annually, the estimated fuel savings are: Light-duty trucks: $3,192 CAD Medium-duty vehicles: $6,650 CAD Heavy-duty vehicles: $10,640 CAD Note: These calculations are based on an average fuel cost of $1.90 CAD per litre and assume that EVs consume 70% less energy than their ICE counterparts. Maintenance: fewer mechanical components means lower service expenses and downtime. Estimated annual savings per vehicle type are: Light-duty trucks: $1,000–$1,400 CAD Medium-duty vehicles: $3,625–$5,075 CAD Heavy-duty vehicles: $5,350–$10,000 CAD Sustainability: substantial CO2, NO2 and particulate emission reductions Light-duty trucks: Reducing emissions by 8.89 metric tons per year (equivalent to removing 2 passenger cars from the road) Medium-duty vehicles: Reducing emissions by 25.4 metric tons per year (equivalent to removing 5 passenger cars from the road) Heavy-duty vehicles: Reducing emissions by 50.8 - 63.5 metric tons per year (equivalent to removing 11–14 passenger cars from the road)

Performance and versatility Immediate torque: ideal for towing, hauling frequent starts/stops Gradeability: high torque output suits challenging inclines and job-site conditions Quiet operation: improves driver comfort and reduces noise pollution

Scalable integration Fleet operators: pilot with a few vehicles, then scale across the fleet Conversion shops: pre-engineered electrification solutions streamline installation and reduce research and development risk

Adaptable battery configurations Base capacity range from ~93 kWh (F-150) up to ~165 kWh (F-750) Flexible for different range, payload and duty-cycle requirements



BlueForce’s electrification solutions are designed to be fitted by trained specialists. To maintain high installation standards, BlueForce provides training for technicians through its Certified Installer Program and / or Powered by BlueForce Collaborator Agreement. This ensures fleet operator teams have required knowledge and skills needed to perform conversions confidently and consistently.

Ready to convert? For detailed assessments to develop a solution to reach your operational goals, please contact us at: https://www.blueforceenergy.ca/. Alternatively, you can meet the BlueForce team at Zero-Emissions Fleets: Reconnect 2025 hosted by PlugInBC taking place this Wednesday, March 5 between 10:00AM - 4:00PM.

Ford F-Series Electrification Specification:

Specifications Light-Duty Medium-Duty Heavy-Duty F-150 F-250 F-350 F-450 F-550 F-650 F-750 EV Mot Power (kW) 150 150 180 180 200 180 180 EV Mot Torque (N m) 1,500 1,700 2,000 2,000 2,500 1,200 1,200 EV. Mot Speed (rpm) 3,500 3,500 3,500 3,500 3,500 4,000 4,000 EV Battery (kWh) 93 93 116 116 155 165 165





Additional Reading:

Advantages of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries: Compared to traditional nickel-based batteries, LFP batteries offer improved thermal stability, minimizing the risk of overheating and extending battery life in demanding environments – critical for workhorse vehicles like the F-Series.

Compared to traditional nickel-based batteries, LFP batteries offer improved thermal stability, minimizing the risk of overheating and extending battery life in demanding environments – critical for workhorse vehicles like the F-Series. Benefits of blade cell technology: It maximizes space efficiency within the battery pack, allowing for better weight distribution and greater energy density, which directly translates to longer range and superior vehicle handling.

It maximizes space efficiency within the battery pack, allowing for better weight distribution and greater energy density, which directly translates to longer range and superior vehicle handling. Return on investment: With reduced fuel and maintenance costs, fleet operators can recoup their investment more quickly while enjoying a lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional gasoline-powered models.

With reduced fuel and maintenance costs, fleet operators can recoup their investment more quickly while enjoying a lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional gasoline-powered models. Charging: Fast and adaptable to different needs: Level 1 charging takes 8 hours, ideal for overnight recharges, while DC fast charging can provide a full charge in 30 minutes to 1 hour, reducing downtime and keeping fleets running.

Fast and adaptable to different needs: Level 1 charging takes 8 hours, ideal for overnight recharges, while DC fast charging can provide a full charge in 30 minutes to 1 hour, reducing downtime and keeping fleets running. Torque: Increase in torque means faster acceleration, greater pulling power, and improved performance in tough work environments, whether towing heavy loads or navigating rough terrain.

About BlueForce Energy:

BlueForce Energy specializes in electric mobility and clean energy solutions. Drawing on decades of expertise in automotive engineering and renewable energy, BlueForce provides comprehensive fleet and vehicle electrification services, innovative battery technologies, and EV charging infrastructure. Our commitment to sustainability, technical excellence, and global collaboration drives us to develop practical, scalable solutions that empower businesses and communities to transition toward a cleaner, more efficient future.

Media Contact:

Yulu Impact Communications

<blueforce@yulupr.com>