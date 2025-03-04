$137.8 Bn Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Outlook 2024-2037: Market Witnesses a Steady Shift from Traditional Video Platforms to Streaming Platforms such as Netflix, Disney, and Amazon

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video streaming infrastructure market size was USD 43.7 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 137.8 billion by the end of 2037, rising at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037.

The steady shift from traditional video platforms such as TV to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime is revolutionizing the way how content is consumed. This growing need for high-quality, on-demand content has resulted in rising demand for scalable and efficient infrastructure.

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Outlook

Hardware

  • Switches, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Transcoders, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Amplifiers, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Servers, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Set-top Box, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Codec Unit, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Software

  • Video Management, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Video Security, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Video Analytics, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Video Deliver & Distribution, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Transcoding & Processing, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Services

  • Managed Services
  • Professional Services
  • Integration & Deployment
  • Training and Support Services
  • Consulting

By Video Streaming Type

  • On-Demand, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Live, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

End use

  • Broadcast, Operator and Media, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • BFSI, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Gaming & Entertainment, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Healthcare, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
  • Government, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F

Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share of Major Companies Profiled, 2023
  • Business Profile of Key Enterprise
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc.
  • Edgio, Inc.
  • Cloudflare, Inc.
  • Fastly, Inc.
  • CDNetworks, Inc.
  • Zyao Group, LLC
  • Lumen Technologies, Inc.
  • RoboGarage
  • Xiaomi
  • Apptronik

Key Topics Covered:

1. An outline of the Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research Methodology & Approach

4. Executive Summary

5. Opportunities

6. Growth Drivers

7. Major Roadblocks

8. Trends

9. Government Regulation

10. Comparative Analysis of the Current Technology Trends

11. Up-Coming Technologies

12. Growth Outlook

13. Risk Analysis

14. Analysis on the Parts/Hardware Utilized in Manufacturing of Humanoid Robots

15. Pricing Benchmarking

16. SWOT

17. Patent Analysis

18. Supply Chain

19. Root Cause Analysis

20. Regional Demand

21. Recent News

22. Strategic Initiatives

23. Customer Requirements

24. Value Chain Analysis

25. Parts/Hardware and Their Future Trends

26. Factors Enhancing the Potential of the Video Streaming Infrastructure Market

27. Verification of Change Points - Market

28. Required Technology Hypotheses

29. Verification of Change Points - Technology

30. Technology Trends

31. Current Applications of Humanoid Robots with a Focus on Factory Automation

32. Customized Analysis: Opportunities for Expansion into the Video Streaming Infrastructure Market

33. Strategic Recommendation Analysis for Panasonic in the Humanoid Robots Market

34. Integration of the Latest Technology in the Video Streaming Infrastructure Market

35. Industry Vertical Analysis

36. Comparative Positioning

37. Competitive Landscape

