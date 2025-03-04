$137.8 Bn Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Outlook 2024-2037: Market Witnesses a Steady Shift from Traditional Video Platforms to Streaming Platforms such as Netflix, Disney, and Amazon

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global video streaming infrastructure market size was USD 43.7 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 137.8 billion by the end of 2037, rising at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037.
The steady shift from traditional video platforms such as TV to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime is revolutionizing the way how content is consumed. This growing need for high-quality, on-demand content has resulted in rising demand for scalable and efficient infrastructure.
Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Outlook
Hardware
- Switches, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Transcoders, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Amplifiers, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Servers, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Set-top Box, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Codec Unit, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
Software
- Video Management, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Video Security, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Video Analytics, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Video Deliver & Distribution, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Transcoding & Processing, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Integration & Deployment
- Training and Support Services
- Consulting
By Video Streaming Type
- On-Demand, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Live, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
End use
- Broadcast, Operator and Media, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- BFSI, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Gaming & Entertainment, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Healthcare, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
- Government, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2024-2037F
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share of Major Companies Profiled, 2023
- Business Profile of Key Enterprise
- Microsoft Corporation
- Alphabet Inc.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Edgio, Inc.
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Fastly, Inc.
- CDNetworks, Inc.
- Zyao Group, LLC
- Lumen Technologies, Inc.
- RoboGarage
- Xiaomi
- Apptronik
Key Topics Covered:
1. An outline of the Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market
2. Assumptions and Abbreviations
3. Research Methodology & Approach
4. Executive Summary
5. Opportunities
6. Growth Drivers
7. Major Roadblocks
8. Trends
9. Government Regulation
10. Comparative Analysis of the Current Technology Trends
11. Up-Coming Technologies
12. Growth Outlook
13. Risk Analysis
14. Analysis on the Parts/Hardware Utilized in Manufacturing of Humanoid Robots
15. Pricing Benchmarking
16. SWOT
17. Patent Analysis
18. Supply Chain
19. Root Cause Analysis
20. Regional Demand
21. Recent News
22. Strategic Initiatives
23. Customer Requirements
24. Value Chain Analysis
25. Parts/Hardware and Their Future Trends
26. Factors Enhancing the Potential of the Video Streaming Infrastructure Market
27. Verification of Change Points - Market
28. Required Technology Hypotheses
29. Verification of Change Points - Technology
30. Technology Trends
31. Current Applications of Humanoid Robots with a Focus on Factory Automation
32. Customized Analysis: Opportunities for Expansion into the Video Streaming Infrastructure Market
33. Strategic Recommendation Analysis for Panasonic in the Humanoid Robots Market
34. Integration of the Latest Technology in the Video Streaming Infrastructure Market
35. Industry Vertical Analysis
36. Comparative Positioning
37. Competitive Landscape
