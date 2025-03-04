US Healthcare Billing and Collecting Webinar: Key Compliance Areas for 3rd Party Debt Collectors, Focusing on Regulations from CFPB, FTC, and TCPA (ONLINE EVENT: April 22, 2025)

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Billing and Collecting" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Explore key compliance areas for third-party debt collectors in healthcare, focusing on regulations from CFPB, FTC, and TCPA.

This live webinar is designed for collection and credit managers, billing professionals, business owners, accounts receivable and payable managers, controllers, accountants, and attorneys.

Recently, the medical debt collection industry has been confronted by increasing regulatory oversight and enforcement actions by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), as well as an awaking of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communication Commission (FCC), which also regulates the industry's use of telephonic communications directed toward the consumers/debtors and other third parties. ]

The course will concentrate on the specific issues and concerns in medical debt collection and the industry's compliance with the Federal Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

Learning Objectives

You will be able to review how to develop a collection procedure and structure to avoid liability downstream.

You will be able to identify the proper disclosures under the FDCPA.

You will be able to discuss ho to leverage modern technology to reduce compliance risks.

You will be able to explain defence and compliance strategies to reduce FDCPA Lawsuits.

Key Topics Covered:

Developing a Collection Procedure and Structure to Avoid Liability Downstream

Proper Documentation and Consent Forms to Aid Recovery and Collections

Proper Verbal Communication and Talk-off on Pre-Collect/Billing Files

Proper Written Communications and Talk-Offs on Pre-Collect/Billing Files

Transferring Bad Debt to a Third-Party Debt Collector

Collection Agreements and Effective HIPAA Business Associate Agreements

What Information Should Be Communicated to a Debt Collector?

Privacy Considerations in Sharing and Using PHI in Debt Collection Communications

Providing the Debt Collector With Important Information for Effective Collections

Proper Disclosures Under the FDCPA

Section 1692E(11) and the Mini-Miranda Warning

Section 1692(C) Acquisition of Location Information

Audio Recordings and the Use of Implied and Mutual Consent to Record

The Do's and Don'ts in Communication With Consumers

Time Period Restrictions

Handling Verbal Disputes

Handling Verbal Cease and Desists and Implications With the TCPA

Handling Notifications of Attorney Representation and Bankruptcy

Avoiding and Minimizing Claims of Harassment and Abuse

Verbal Harassment and/or Abuse

Frequency of Call Violations and the Winning Claims Under Section 1692D(5)

Avoiding False and Misleading Representation Claims

How to Handle Calls From a Debt Collection Law Firm or Lawyer

Using the Bona Fide Error Defense Under the FDCPA

What Is an Effective Policy and Procedure to Avoid Telephone Call Violations

Using Modern Technology to Avoid or Minimize Violations

Presenting a Bona Fide Error Defense to a Jury or a Judge

Overview of the CFPB Statistics of FDCPA Complaints

Defense and Compliance Strategies to Avoid or Lessen FDCPA Lawsuits

Collection Letter Reviews

Call Monitoring and/or Recording Equipment

Enhancing Policies and Procedures

Minimizing Damages

Determining Actual Harm

