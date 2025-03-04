$194.5 Bn Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Outlook 2031, Competitive Analysis of BAT, Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Altria, JUUL, Reynolds, Swedish Match, Turning Point Brands, KT&G

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The next-generation cigarettes market size was valued at USD 25.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 194.5 billion by the end of 2031, rising at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2031
The next-generation cigarette market expansion is fueled by the rising need for a less hazardous substitute for traditional cigarettes that do not force consumers to stop smoking. Increased awareness of the risks of conventional smoking has made people turn to other products, such as heated tobacco and e-cigarettes.
Global Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Segments
By Product Type, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Disposable E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Rechargeable E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Modular E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Pod Systems, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Heated Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Tobacco-Based, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Non-Tobacco-Based, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
By Components, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Device, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- E-Liquid, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Flavors, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Accessories, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
By Age Group, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- 18-24 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- 25-34 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- 35-44 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Years Above, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
By Gender, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Male, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Female, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
By Distribution Channel, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Online, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
- Offline, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
Competitive Model
- Market Share of Major Companies Profiled, 2023
- Business Profile of Key Enterprise
- British American Tobacco (BAT)
- Philip Morris International
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- Imperial Brands plc
- Altria Group, Inc.
- JUUL Labs, Inc.
- Reynolds American Inc.
- Swedish Match AB
- Turning Point Brands
- KT&G Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Next-Generation Cigarettes Market
2. Assumptions and Abbreviations
3. Research Methodology & Approach
4. Executive Summary
5. Opportunities
6. Growth Drivers
7. Major Roadblocks
8. Market Trends
9. Government Regulation: How they would Aid the Business?
10. Comparative Analysis of the Current Technologies
11. Next-Generation Cigarettes Shape Analysis
12. End-User Analysis
13. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Next-Generation Cigarettes Market
14. Growth Outlook
15. Risk Analysis
16. Pricing Benchmarking
17. SWOT Analysis
18. Supply Chain
19. Regional Demand
20. Key Development Analysis
21. EXIM Analysis
22. Patent Analysis
23. Comparative Analysis
24. Comparative Positioning
25. Competitive Landscape
