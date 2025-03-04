$194.5 Bn Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Outlook 2031, Competitive Analysis of BAT, Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Altria, JUUL, Reynolds, Swedish Match, Turning Point Brands, KT&G

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The next-generation cigarettes market size was valued at USD 25.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 194.5 billion by the end of 2031, rising at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2031

The next-generation cigarette market expansion is fueled by the rising need for a less hazardous substitute for traditional cigarettes that do not force consumers to stop smoking. Increased awareness of the risks of conventional smoking has made people turn to other products, such as heated tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Global Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Segments

By Product Type, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Disposable E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Rechargeable E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Modular E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Pod Systems, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Heated Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Tobacco-Based, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Non-Tobacco-Based, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

By Components, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Device, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

E-Liquid, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Flavors, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Accessories, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

By Age Group, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

18-24 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

25-34 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

35-44 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Years Above, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

By Gender, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Male, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Female, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

By Distribution Channel, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Online, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Offline, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Competitive Model

Market Share of Major Companies Profiled, 2023

Business Profile of Key Enterprise British American Tobacco (BAT) Philip Morris International Japan Tobacco Inc. Imperial Brands plc Altria Group, Inc. JUUL Labs, Inc. Reynolds American Inc. Swedish Match AB Turning Point Brands KT&G Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global Next-Generation Cigarettes Market



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology & Approach



4. Executive Summary



5. Opportunities



6. Growth Drivers



7. Major Roadblocks



8. Market Trends



9. Government Regulation: How they would Aid the Business?



10. Comparative Analysis of the Current Technologies



11. Next-Generation Cigarettes Shape Analysis



12. End-User Analysis



13. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Next-Generation Cigarettes Market



14. Growth Outlook



15. Risk Analysis



16. Pricing Benchmarking



17. SWOT Analysis



18. Supply Chain



19. Regional Demand



20. Key Development Analysis



21. EXIM Analysis



22. Patent Analysis



23. Comparative Analysis



24. Comparative Positioning



25. Competitive Landscape

