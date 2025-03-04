$194.5 Bn Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Outlook 2031, Competitive Analysis of BAT, Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Altria, JUUL, Reynolds, Swedish Match, Turning Point Brands, KT&G

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next-generation cigarettes market size was valued at USD 25.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 194.5 billion by the end of 2031, rising at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2031

The next-generation cigarette market expansion is fueled by the rising need for a less hazardous substitute for traditional cigarettes that do not force consumers to stop smoking. Increased awareness of the risks of conventional smoking has made people turn to other products, such as heated tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Global Next-Generation Cigarettes Market Segments

By Product Type, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

  • E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Disposable E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Rechargeable E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Modular E-Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Pod Systems, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Heated Cigarettes, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Tobacco-Based, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Non-Tobacco-Based, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

By Components, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

  • Device, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • E-Liquid, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Flavors, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Accessories, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

By Age Group, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

  • 18-24 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • 25-34 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • 35-44 Years, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Years Above, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

By Gender, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

  • Male, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Female, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

By Distribution Channel, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

  • Online, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F
  • Offline, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Units), and CAGR, 2019-2031F

Competitive Model

  • Market Share of Major Companies Profiled, 2023
  • Business Profile of Key Enterprise
    • British American Tobacco (BAT)
    • Philip Morris International
    • Japan Tobacco Inc.
    • Imperial Brands plc
    • Altria Group, Inc.
    • JUUL Labs, Inc.
    • Reynolds American Inc.
    • Swedish Match AB
    • Turning Point Brands
    • KT&G Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Global Next-Generation Cigarettes Market

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research Methodology & Approach

4. Executive Summary

5. Opportunities

6. Growth Drivers

7. Major Roadblocks

8. Market Trends

9. Government Regulation: How they would Aid the Business?

10. Comparative Analysis of the Current Technologies

11. Next-Generation Cigarettes Shape Analysis

12. End-User Analysis

13. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Next-Generation Cigarettes Market

14. Growth Outlook

15. Risk Analysis

16. Pricing Benchmarking

17. SWOT Analysis

18. Supply Chain

19. Regional Demand

20. Key Development Analysis

21. EXIM Analysis

22. Patent Analysis

23. Comparative Analysis

24. Comparative Positioning

25. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfyt9t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Heated Tobacco
                            
                            
                                Smoking
                            
                            
                                Tobacco
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data