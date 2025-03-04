Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Home in Exclusive Aspen Collection in Pomona Community Near Houston, Texas

MANVEL, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to build a new home in its Pomona - Aspen Collection community in Manvel, Texas. Only three homes, including one home that is move-in ready, remain available in this exclusive gated community within the Pomona master plan. The Sales Center is open at 4706 Mulberry Shrubs Lane in Manvel.

The Aspen Collection offers exceptional contemporary single-family homes ranging from 3,330 to 4,375 square feet, located on expansive 70-foot-wide home sites with pool-size backyards. The home designs include one- and two-story plans with up to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Homes are priced from $654,995.

Residents of the Pomona - Aspen Collection enjoy exclusive access to a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse with a catering kitchen, two resort-style pools, a playground area, a fitness center, and more. The community also offers a state-of-the-art “exploration zone” playground, resort-style swimming pools with cabanas, an event lawn, and outdoor living spaces with fireplaces. Additionally, the community features an onsite elementary school, making it an ideal location for families.

Conveniently located near the Texas Medical Center, Pomona provides easy access to Texas State Highway 288, Highway 6, and the Sam Houston Parkway, making it a prime location for commuters. Prestigious shopping, dining, and entertainment options are also nearby, enhancing the luxurious lifestyle offered by this idyllic community.





“The Pomona - Aspen Collection represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Manvel, and this is the last opportunity for home buyers to build their dream home in this exclusive gated section by Toll Brothers,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “We invite prospective buyers to explore the remaining homes available and discover the unmatched quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on the final opportunities to own a home in the Pomona - Aspen Collection, visit TollBrothers.com/TX or call 833-289-8655.

