Media Invited to Visit HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding – Charleston Operations

What: Following HII’s acquisition of an advanced manufacturing facility and assets, work is underway at its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) — Charleston Operations site in South Carolina. Media are invited to visit the site to learn how HII is increasing U.S. nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft carrier capacity and throughput for its national security customers. When: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Where: Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) — Charleston Operations 2040 Bushy Park Road, Goose Creek, South Carolina, 29445 RSVP: U.S. citizenship and confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, March 10. Please RSVP to: Todd Corillo Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com (757) 688-3220 Please note that because this is an industrial setting, long pants and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. More: Media are also invited to cover a breakfast HII is hosting for community leaders on Monday, March 17, in Charleston. Additional details will be provided upon RSVP.

