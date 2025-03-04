$70+ Bn Dump and Mining Trucks Market Outlook, 2037 - Growing Demand for Rare Earth Elements and Essential Materials for Renewable Energy Technologies

The global dump and mining trucks market size was valued at USD 26.0 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach a valuation of USD 70.4 billion by the end of 2037, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037

In 2025, the industry size of dump and mining trucks will be valued at USD 27.0 billion. Growing demand for minerals and metals as a result of industrial growth, infrastructure projects, and global energy transition is driving the dump and mining trucks market. With an increased demand for heavy-duty trucks, mining activities for rare earth elements and essential materials for renewable energy technologies are boosting.

Global Dump and Mining Trucks Market Segmentation Analysis (2014-2037)

By Truck Type

  • Rigid, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
  • Articulated, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

By Capacity

  • Less than 50 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
  • Up to 150 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
  • Above 150 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

By Propulsion Type

  • Diesel Powered Trucks, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
  • Electric & Hybrid Trucks, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

By End use Application

  • Mining, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
  • Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
  • Quarrying, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Competitive Landscape

  • AB Volvo
  • BELAZ
  • Caterpillar
  • Epiroc AB
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM)
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Liebherr-International AG
  • Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited
  • Scania AB
  • XCMG Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Global Dump and Mining Trucks Market

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research Methodology & Approach

4. Executive Summary

5. Growth Drivers

6. Major Roadblocks

7. Opportunities

8. Market Trends

9. Government Regulation

10. Recent Technological Advancement

11. Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

12. Industry Growth Outlook

13. Risk Analysis

14. Pricing Benchmarking

15. SWOT

16. Supply Chain

17. Sensor Technology Adoption Scenario

18. Key Sensor Technology Suppliers

19. Regional Demand

20. Key End use Application

21. High-Performance Windows Analysis

22. Key Developments

23. Comparative Positioning

