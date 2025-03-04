$70+ Bn Dump and Mining Trucks Market Outlook, 2037 - Growing Demand for Rare Earth Elements and Essential Materials for Renewable Energy Technologies

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dump and Mining Trucks Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dump and mining trucks market size was valued at USD 26.0 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach a valuation of USD 70.4 billion by the end of 2037, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037
In 2025, the industry size of dump and mining trucks will be valued at USD 27.0 billion. Growing demand for minerals and metals as a result of industrial growth, infrastructure projects, and global energy transition is driving the dump and mining trucks market. With an increased demand for heavy-duty trucks, mining activities for rare earth elements and essential materials for renewable energy technologies are boosting.
Global Dump and Mining Trucks Market Segmentation Analysis (2014-2037)
By Truck Type
- Rigid, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
- Articulated, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
- Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
By Capacity
- Less than 50 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
- Up to 150 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
- Above 150 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
By Propulsion Type
- Diesel Powered Trucks, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
- Electric & Hybrid Trucks, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
By End use Application
- Mining, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
- Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
- Quarrying, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
- Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F
Competitive Landscape
- AB Volvo
- BELAZ
- Caterpillar
- Epiroc AB
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM)
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited
- Scania AB
- XCMG Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Dump and Mining Trucks Market
2. Assumptions and Abbreviations
3. Research Methodology & Approach
4. Executive Summary
5. Growth Drivers
6. Major Roadblocks
7. Opportunities
8. Market Trends
9. Government Regulation
10. Recent Technological Advancement
11. Root Cause Analysis (RCA)
12. Industry Growth Outlook
13. Risk Analysis
14. Pricing Benchmarking
15. SWOT
16. Supply Chain
17. Sensor Technology Adoption Scenario
18. Key Sensor Technology Suppliers
19. Regional Demand
20. Key End use Application
21. High-Performance Windows Analysis
22. Key Developments
23. Comparative Positioning
