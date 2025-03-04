$70+ Bn Dump and Mining Trucks Market Outlook, 2037 - Growing Demand for Rare Earth Elements and Essential Materials for Renewable Energy Technologies

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dump and Mining Trucks Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dump and mining trucks market size was valued at USD 26.0 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach a valuation of USD 70.4 billion by the end of 2037, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037

In 2025, the industry size of dump and mining trucks will be valued at USD 27.0 billion. Growing demand for minerals and metals as a result of industrial growth, infrastructure projects, and global energy transition is driving the dump and mining trucks market. With an increased demand for heavy-duty trucks, mining activities for rare earth elements and essential materials for renewable energy technologies are boosting.



Global Dump and Mining Trucks Market Segmentation Analysis (2014-2037)

By Truck Type

Rigid, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Articulated, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

By Capacity

Less than 50 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Up to 150 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Above 150 Tons, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

By Propulsion Type

Diesel Powered Trucks, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Electric & Hybrid Trucks, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

By End use Application

Mining, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Quarrying, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2014-2037F

Competitive Landscape

AB Volvo

BELAZ

Caterpillar

Epiroc AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM)

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited

Scania AB

XCMG Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Global Dump and Mining Trucks Market



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology & Approach



4. Executive Summary



5. Growth Drivers



6. Major Roadblocks



7. Opportunities



8. Market Trends



9. Government Regulation



10. Recent Technological Advancement



11. Root Cause Analysis (RCA)



12. Industry Growth Outlook



13. Risk Analysis



14. Pricing Benchmarking



15. SWOT



16. Supply Chain



17. Sensor Technology Adoption Scenario



18. Key Sensor Technology Suppliers



19. Regional Demand



20. Key End use Application



21. High-Performance Windows Analysis



22. Key Developments



23. Comparative Positioning



