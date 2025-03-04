Shareholder Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Domino’s Pizza, Masimo, Acadia Healthcare, and American Express—Long-Term Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by officers and directors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ), Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI), Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC), and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).

Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

As a long-term shareholder, you may have legal standing to hold the company's officers and directors accountable for alleged misconduct: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DominosPizzaInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Domino’s Pizza alleging throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (ii) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (iii) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Masimo Corporation

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) against certain of its officers and directors.

As a long-term shareholder, you may have legal standing to hold the company's officers and directors accountable for alleged misconduct. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/MasimoCorporation

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The Masimo class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Masimo misled investors by creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Masimo's sales pipeline; (ii) Masimo's forecasting processes failed to adequately account for potential loss of sensor sales among Masimo's customers, as well as the potential decline in demand for premium and luxury audio categories; and (iii) Masimo provided materially flawed revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Acadia you may be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AcadiaHealthcareCompanyInc

American Express Company

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of American Express you may be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AmericanExpressCompany

