Vietnam Frozen Shrimp Export Report 2025-2034, with Import and Export Company Analysis for MSeafood, Kyokuyo Co, Maruha Nichiro, MINH Phu Seafood, Stapimex and Cases 

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Frozen Shrimp Export Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam has a long coastline and rich fishery resources, which provide sufficient raw materials for the production of frozen shrimp products. Vietnam's frozen shrimp product industry has formed a complete industrial chain, covering fishing, processing, packaging and export. Vietnam's frozen shrimp production areas are mainly concentrated in coastal areas such as Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa. The export volume of Vietnam's frozen shrimp has increased year by year and has become one of Vietnam's important export aquatic products.



Vietnam's total frozen shrimp exports reached US$1.876 billion in 2023. In 2024, Vietnam's frozen shrimp exports exceeded US$1.9 billion, and it is expected that Vietnam's frozen shrimp exports will continue to grow in the next few years.



Vietnam's frozen shrimp export markets are spread across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The United States is the largest export destination for Vietnamese frozen shrimp products. Vietnam's frozen shrimp exports to major markets such as the United States, the European Union, Japan and China account for 90% of the total export value. From 2021 to 2024, the main export destinations for Vietnamese frozen shrimp products are the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia.



The main companies importing frozen shrimp to Vietnam include MSeafood, Kyokuyo Co, Maruha Nichiro and other companies. Most of Vietnam's frozen shrimp exporters are local Vietnamese frozen shrimp producers, and a small number are subsidiaries of international frozen shrimp producers and distributors in Vietnam. The main exporters of Vietnamese frozen shrimp include MINH Phu Seafood, Stapimex, Cases and other companies.



The production and export of Vietnamese frozen shrimp products have made significant progress in recent years and have become an important part of Vietnam's aquatic product exports. With the increasing demand for healthy food among global consumers and the rich marine resources and perfect production capacity, the publisher expects that Vietnam's frozen shrimp exports will continue to grow.



