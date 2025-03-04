Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (27 to 28 February 2025)

4th March 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 27 to 28 February 2025

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Feb-25 FR0000073298 9 130 49,0297 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Feb-25 FR0000073298 7 145 48,9151 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Feb-25 FR0000073298 1 070 49,0836 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Feb-25 FR0000073298 1 155 48,9217 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-25 FR0000073298 10 770 47,8315 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-25 FR0000073298 9 020 47,8372 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-25 FR0000073298 1 260 47,8426 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-25 FR0000073298 1 325 47,8527 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

