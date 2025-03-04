Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (27 to 28 February 2025)

4th March 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 27 to 28 February 2025

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Feb-25FR00000732989 13049,0297XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Feb-25FR00000732987 14548,9151DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Feb-25FR00000732981 07049,0836TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Feb-25FR00000732981 15548,9217AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Feb-25FR000007329810 77047,8315XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Feb-25FR00000732989 02047,8372DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Feb-25FR00000732981 26047,8426TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Feb-25FR00000732981 32547,8527AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

