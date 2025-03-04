[Latest] Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.7 Billion by 2034 at a 9.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Atmospheric Water Generator Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.7 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, an atmospheric water generator (AWG) is a mechanism that uses condensation to pull water from the humidity in the air. AWGs can function in various humidity levels and are employed in locations with limited access to potable water.

They’re widely employed in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. The market is expanding due to various factors, including an increased need for safe and clean drinking water, technological advancements, more government initiatives, and an increase in applications for military and disaster relief, among others.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising government policies

One of the key drivers of growth in the atmospheric water generator sector is the global expansion of various laws aimed at enhancing a country’s public water infrastructure and drinking water systems. For example, in 2022, Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd. was awarded a contract to set up 17 Meghdoot atmospheric water generator kiosks in Central Railway’s Mumbai Division.

This initiative is part of the ‘New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme’ (NINFRIS), which will last five years. Thus, the stats above are expected to florish the industry expansion.

Advancements in technology

Continuous research operations focused on improving water generation efficiency and lowering equipment costs drive the global usage of AWGs. The research studies led to the creation of several new technologies, including upgraded filtration systems, electrically improved harvesting, advanced oxidation processes, and automatic variable filtration technology.

Manufacturers are integrating these revolutionary technologies into various AWG offerings to establish their place in the global AWG market share by developing a unique mechanism to aid in water conservation. Furthermore, other technologies, such as sustainable hybrid AWGs and the insertion of asphalt solar collectors in the AWG, aid in low-cost water collection in hot and humid locations, increasing AWG use.

High consumption of energy

The AWG needs a constant supply of energy to operate properly. However, high energy consumption might limit market growth, especially for SMEs. Furthermore, most environmental problems are directly connected to excessive energy usage. However, developing energy-efficient atmospheric water generators has been identified as a viable solution to this limiting problem.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 6.7 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Challenge

High energy consumption and production cost

The high energy consumption and production costs limit the use of AWGs in household applications. To overcome this limitation, manufacturers focus on developing new technologies and manufacturing techniques that reduce overall product costs, indirectly growing the base of residential and commercial customers.

Furthermore, the complex mechanism associated with wet desiccation AWG and a lack of consumer understanding about wet desiccation AWG function as market restraints. On the other hand, concerns about generation efficiency serve as a warning to both new entrants and current market competitors.

The use of the traditional method of water desalination to collect water from the environment resembles a major constraint for the atmospheric water generator industry.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Atmospheric Water Generator market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Atmospheric Water Generator market forward?

What are the Atmospheric Water Generator Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Atmospheric Water Generator Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Atmospheric Water Generator market sample report and company profiles?

Atmospheric Water Generator Market New Launches and Acquisitions

In May 2022, Watergen, in collaboration with SMV Jaipuria Group, an Indian conglomerate, has inked an agreement to introduce its atmospheric water generator technology to India.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the atmospheric water generator market. The geographical expansion is aided by continued technology advancements and a growing awareness of sustainable water solutions. As water scarcity persists, AWGs are projected to supplement traditional water supplies across various industries.

However, the Asia Pacific is growing significantly in the global atmospheric water generator industry. The growing urbanization and technological advancement is expected to drive the regional industry expansion.

Browse the full "Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034" Report





List of the prominent players in the Atmospheric Water Generator Market:

Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Dew Point Manufacturing

Ray Agua

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.

PlanetsWater

Water Technologies International Inc.

SkyWater Air Water Machines

Drinkable Air

Hendrx Water

Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWC)

Atlantis Solar

GENAQ Technologies S.L.

Air 2 Water Solutions

EcoloBlue Inc.

Watergen

Others

The Atmospheric Water Generator Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Cooling Condensation

Wet Desiccation

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

