Cement Industry Outlook Report 2024-2037, Competitive Analysis of Buzzi, Cemex China National Building Material Group, CRH, Holcim, InterCement, Jaypee, Mitsubishi UBE Cement, Shree, and UltraTech

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cement Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cement market was valued at USD 371.1 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 728.5 billion by 2037, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2037.

By 2025, the market size is expected to reach USD 389.3 billion. The cement market is expected to witness rapid growth driven by rapid urbanization, expanding construction activities and a huge amount of investment in infrastructure development across emerging economies. Additionally, the increased adoption of green building initiatives and sustainable construction practices further drives the demand for energy-efficient cement solutions.

Companies Featured

Buzzi S.p.A.

Cemex

China National Building Material Group Corporation

CRH PLC

Holcim

InterCement

Jaypee Group

Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corporation

Shree Cement

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Study Objective

1.2. Scope of the report

1.3. Market Taxonomy



2. Study Assumptions and Abbreviations

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Primary Research

2.4. SPSS Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Industry Overview

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Regional Synopsis

4.3. Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.4. DROTs

4.4.1. Driver

4.4.2. Restraint

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.4. Trends

4.5. Government Regulation: How they would Aid the Business?

4.6. Competitive Landscape

4.6.1. Buzzi S.p.A.

4.6.2. Cemex

4.6.3. China National Building Material Group Corporation

4.6.4. CRH PLC

4.6.5. Holcim

4.6.6. InterCement

4.6.7. Jaypee Group (Jaiprakash Associates Limited)

4.6.8. Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corporation

4.6.9. Shree Cement

4.6.10. UtlraTech Cement

4.7. Recent Development Analysis

4.8. Industry Risk Assessment

4.9. SWOT Analysis

4.10. PEST Analysis

4.11. Porter's



5. Global Outlook and Projections

5.1. Global Overview

5.1.1. Market Value (USD Billion), Volume (Million Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037

5.1.2. Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2024-2037

5.1.3. Year-on-Year Growth Forecast (%)

5.2. Global Segmentation (USD Billion), 2024-2037, By

5.2.1. Type, Value (USD Million)

5.2.1.1. Blended

5.2.1.2. Portland

5.2.2. Application, Value (USD Billion)

5.2.2.1. Residential

5.2.2.2. Non-Residential

5.3. Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Billion), Volume (Million Tons), 2024-2037

5.3.1. North America

5.3.2. Europe

5.3.3. Asia Pacific

5.3.4. Latin America

5.3.5. Middle East and Africa



6. North America Market

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Value (USD Billion), Volume (Million Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037

6.1.2. Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2024-2037

6.1.3. Year-on-Year Growth Forecast (%)

6.2. Segmentation (USD Billion), 2024-2037,

6.2.1. Type, Value (USD Million)

6.2.1.1. Blended

6.2.1.2. Portland

6.2.2. Application, Value (USD Billion)

6.2.2.1. Residential

6.2.2.2. Non-Residential

6.2.3. Country Level Analysis Value (USD Million), 2024-2037

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada



7. Europe Market



8. Asia Pacific Market



9. Latin America Market



10. Middle East & Africa Market



11. Global Economic Scenario



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pfxyv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.