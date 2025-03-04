SMCP - Group founders enter into share buyback mandates

Press release - Paris, March 4th, 2025

Group founders enter into share buyback mandates

Mrs Evelyne Chétrite, Mrs Judith Milgrom and Mr Ilan Chétrite, Deputy General Managers (Directeurs Généraux Délégués) of SMCP (the “Founders”), have entrusted, on March 4th, 2025, an investment services provider, acting independently, with mandates to buyback SMCP shares for a period expiring by December 31st, 2025. With the conclusion of these mandates, the Founders reaffirm their commitment and confidence in the SMCP Group. With these mandates, the Founders wish to buyback a significant number of SMCP shares, up to 675,000 (i.e. 225,000 per Founder).

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 49 countries, the Group led by Isabelle Guichot as CEO, comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

