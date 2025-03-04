United Kingdom Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $635 During 2023-2028, Driven by Availability of Customized Products and Innovative Launches

Dublin, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market in the UK 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personal protective equipment market in UK is forecasted to grow by USD 635.6 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.41%

The market is driven by stringent regulations related to workplace safety, increasing workplace safety awareness, and rising industrial activities in UK.

The report on the personal protective equipment market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the growing popularity of digital PPE products as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment market in UK growth during the next few years. Also, availability of customized PPE products and increasing focus of vendors on launching new PPE products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal protective equipment market in UK vendors. Also, the personal protective equipment market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Companies Featured

3M Co.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Polymer Products Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Globus Shetland Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

JALFT

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Mills Ltd.

Moldex Metric

MSA Safety Inc.

Radians Inc.

Rock Fall UK Ltd.

Sigma Security Devices Ltd.

UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG

W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

W.W. Grainger Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Personal Protective Equipment Market in UK 2018 - 2022

5.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.3 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.4 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022



6 Additional Value/Volume Data

6.1 Personal protective equipment market in UK by Product by others 2023 - 2028 ($ million)

6.2 Personal protective equipment market in UK by End-User by others 2023 - 2028 ($ million)



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.8 Market opportunity by Product



9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Market opportunity by Type



10 Market Segmentation by End-user

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by End-user

10.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.8 Market opportunity by End-user



11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1fb3b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.