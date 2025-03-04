SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridia, the pioneering molecular technology company, proudly announces the successful completion of its lunar mission to establish humanity's first off-world molecular data archive. Iridia is transforming two distinct industries through its innovative ability to translate digital data into physical molecules—establishing new standards for both long-term archival data storage and supply chain authenticity, traceability, and trust. This historic lunar mission specifically showcases the technology's unprecedented capabilities for archival data preservation beyond Earth. The touchdown of Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander on March 2, 2025 confirmed that Iridia has officially placed cryptocurrency, blockchain data, and other critical archives on the moon's surface—marking a transformative milestone for data preservation.





“We've made history by establishing humanity's first off-world data archive using our molecular technology—a milestone that fundamentally changes how we think about long-term data preservation," said Buck Watia, Head of Product and Commercial at Iridia. "As a longtime advocate for blockchain innovation, I'm beyond thrilled to announce that Iridia has pulled off what was once just a dream: we've officially sent cryptocurrency to the moon. With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, ASI and Arweave's genesis block now on the lunar surface, we've taken the 'to the moon' meme and made it real—ensuring our molecular data technology can preserve blockchain infrastructure for millennia on the moon.”

Milestone Achievement for Multiple Blockchain Ecosystems

The Blue Ghost lander touched down in Mare Crisium ("Sea of Crises") at approximately 3:30 a.m. EST on March 2, 2025, completing a journey that began with its January 15 launch. This historic landing validates the mission's key achievements:

First Cryptocurrency on the Moon: Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum are now securely stored on the lunar surface using Iridia's Molecular data technology.

Revolutionary Technology Withstands the Ultimate Test

Iridia's proprietary technology has now proven its extraordinary resilience by surviving the rigors of space travel and lunar landing. The company's synthetic DNA molecular storage system offers unprecedented advantages that have now been demonstrated in the most challenging environment imaginable:

Advanced Molecular Archival System: Iridia's proprietary synthetic DNA technology provides exceptional data longevity compared to conventional digital storage, with built-in redundancy mechanisms designed to preserve critical information through challenging conditions.

Iridia's proprietary synthetic DNA technology provides exceptional data longevity compared to conventional digital storage, with built-in redundancy mechanisms designed to preserve critical information through challenging conditions. Non-Electronic Security: With no reliance on electronics, the storage remains immune to electromagnetic interference and digital tampering.

"This achievement represents years of innovation finally coming to fruition," said Trey Cauley, Head of Engineering at Iridia. "Our team has pushed the boundaries of what's possible in data preservation, and today's successful lunar landing validates our approach. The technology that's now on the moon is the same technology we're preparing to offer enterprises, institutions, and high-net-worth individuals seeking security for their most critical digital assets and data."

Collaborative Success with Industry Partners

This historic mission was made possible through Iridia's partnerships with leading organizations in blockchain and space exploration:

LifeShip: The Blue Ghost lander carried LifeShip's lunar payload, housed within the first pyramid on the Moon, which contains not just Iridia’s technology but also a cultural archive and seed bank creating a comprehensive backup of Earth's legacy.

The Blue Ghost lander carried LifeShip's lunar payload, housed within the first pyramid on the Moon, which contains not just Iridia’s technology but also a cultural archive and seed bank creating a comprehensive backup of Earth's legacy. Arweave: The preservation of Arweave's Genesis Block establishes permanent, decentralized data storage capabilities beyond Earth.

"This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and brilliance of our entire team at Iridia," said Murali Prahalad, CEO of Iridia. "From our scientists and engineers to our strategic partners, everyone played a crucial role in making this historic milestone possible. What was once a bold vision has been realized through collaborative innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence. Today's success is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in data preservation."

Transformative Implications for Earth-Based Applications

While the lunar mission showcases the extreme capabilities of Iridia's technology, its real-world applications offer immediate benefits for enterprises, financial institutions, and data-critical organizations:

Ultimate Cold Storage: Inherent durability through molecular redundancy, with no electronic components or attack surface that is not vulnerable to traditional cyber threats.

Inherent durability through molecular redundancy, with no electronic components or attack surface that is not vulnerable to traditional cyber threats. Ultra-Efficient, Long-Term Archival Storage: Critical data can be preserved for indefinitely with zero energy requirements, offering stability and density that conventional storage technologies cannot match.

Critical data can be preserved for indefinitely with zero energy requirements, offering stability and density that conventional storage technologies cannot match. Millennia-Scale Preservation: Historical records, intellectual property, and irreplaceable cultural information can be safeguarded for future generations.



Looking Forward

With this landmark achievement, Iridia is now accelerating its commercial strategy to bring molecular data storage solutions to market for enterprise customers, financial institutions, and government applications.

"Today's successful lunar landing is just the beginning," said Paul Predki, Co-Founder and CTO at Iridia. "I'm incredibly proud of our team of scientists and engineers whose tireless innovation has made this mission possible. This achievement represents a significant milestone that will accelerate our work to bring molecular data storage applications to Earth-based enterprises, where the technology's remarkable density, security, and longevity can address critical challenges in data preservation and digital asset protection."

Public Keys Now Available

As promised during the January announcement, Iridia has published the public keys for the cryptocurrency wallets now residing on the lunar surface to their website. These keys allow anyone to verify the presence of these digital assets on the moon and even interact with them.

"We invite the global community to engage with this historic achievement," said Buck Watia, Head of Product and Commercial at Iridia, who initiated the cryptocurrency transactions now preserved on the lunar surface. "These public addresses allow anyone to verify and interact with the first digital assets ever sent to the moon. They represent not just a technological milestone, but a new chapter in how we think about securing our digital legacy for generations to come."

For more information about Iridia's lunar mission and to see the public keys for these lunar-based digital assets, please visit:

https://news.iridia.com/blog/to-the-moon



The Public keys for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana will be listed at this location in the post.



About Iridia

Iridia stands at the forefront of molecular data technology, redefining data storage while also safeguarding humanity's most critical assets and supply chains. By integrating Web3 data with physical products, Iridia delivers unparalleled authenticity, traceability, and security. For more information, please visit Iridia.com.

About The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

The Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) Alliance is a collective formed by Fetch.ai, SingularityNET (SNET), and Ocean Protocol. As the largest open-sourced, independent entity in AI research and development, this alliance aims to accelerate the advancement of decentralized Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and, ultimately, Artificial Superintelligence (ASI). For additional information on ASI, visit: superintelligence.io

About Arweave / Forward Research

Forward Research is a venture software development company dedicated to growing the Arweave ecosystem. We aim to foster a decentralized web where user rights are protected, and data is permanently stored.

About LifeShip

LifeShip is a community-powered space mission dedicated to spreading life and the stories of humanity across space. Starting with seed banks and knowledge archives on the Moon, LifeShip empowers everyone to be part of humanity's cosmic journey. Together, we're creating a flourishing future for life beyond Earth.

Contact Information

Media Contact:

Buck Watia

Head of Product and Commercial

Iridia, Inc.

bwatia@iridia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b69a65a0-f2a9-4f6e-a0ca-6ddc90f92add