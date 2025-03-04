Shareholders that lost money on Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Learn More

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MU) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Micron investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between September 28, 2023 and December 18, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/micron-technology-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=133542&wire=3

MU investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) demand for Micron’s products in consumer markets, especially the Company’s NAND products, had significantly deteriorated; (ii) accordingly, defendants had overstated the extent to which demand for Micron’s products had recovered, particularly in consumer markets and for its NAND products, and/or had overstated the sustainability of demand for such products, as well as the normalization of inventory for such products; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Micron during the relevant time frame, you have until March 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

