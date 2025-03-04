RAINN OFFERS NATIONAL EXPERTISE IN “TAKE IT DOWN ACT” ROUNDTABLE WITH FIRST LADY AND BI-PARTISAN LAWMAKERS TO COMBAT TECH-ENABLED SEXUAL ABUSE

Washington, D.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, RAINN Vice President of Public Policy Stefan Turkheimer gave remarks at a Capitol Hill roundtable hosted by the First Lady and a bi-partisan group of lawmakers advocating for online protection for victims of tech-enabled sexual abuse through the Take It Down Act.

The Take It Down Act would criminalize the distribution of non-consensual AI-generated intimate images—commonly called ‘deepfakes’—and require online platforms to remove these images within 48 hours of being reported. A bipartisan-supported bill, Take It Down passed the Senate unanimously on Feb. 13, 2025.

RAINN has worked alongside bill co-sponsors Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on the Take It Down Act since its inception and led the effort to pass this bill, including speaking at Congressional hearings and championing survivors who testified about the harrowing effects of tech-enabled sexual abuse.

“We’ve worked with fierce determination for the past year to bring this bill forward because we know—and survivors know—that AI-assisted sexual abuse is sexual abuse and real harm is being done; real pain is caused,” said Turkheimer.

Today’s roundtable also included statements from victim advocates Elliston Berry, Francesa Mani, Breeze Liu (Founder of Alecto AI), and Brandon Guffy (South Carolina State Representative and father to Gavin Guffy).

“When Take It Down is introduced in the House, we call on lawmakers to pass it into law,” said Turkheimer. “And when they do, it will be in no small part because of the power of survivors who we walked alongside through the halls of Congress, month after month, to explain how this law will give every victim the tool to take back their life.”





House Speaker Mike Johnson said at today’s roundtable that he is committed to passing Take It Down. Scott Berkowitz, RAINN founder and president, predicts Take It Down will fundamentally change the way survivors experience the internet.

“Tech-enabled sexual abuse is growing out of control, and needs our focus in the fight to eradicate sexual violence,” said Berkowitz. “I haven’t seen anything like it in RAINN’s 30 years. Finally, once Take It Down is made law, we will have a real tool to fight digital abuse and help the thousands of people being victimized every day.”

If you are covering this legislation or AI-generated non-consensual intimate image abuse, please note that RAINN’s Vice President of Public Policy, Stefan Turkheimer, is available for reaction, comment, and interview.