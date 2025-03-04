Xsolla Introduces Offerwall Solution to Enhance Game Monetization and Player Engagement

Delivering Revenue Sharing Opportunities and Player Experiences for Monetization and Advertising

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolla , a leading global video game commerce company, announces the launch of Xsolla Offerwall, a dynamic solution designed to enhance game monetization and player engagement. One of the most significant challenges for developers is monetizing players who do not make in-app purchases. Xsolla Offerwall empowers developers to create a balanced monetization strategy by allowing players to earn virtual rewards by completing quests or actions from advertisers—driving engagement and revenue growth.

Xsolla Offerwall stands out in the industry by offering developers and publishers up to 90% revenue share, far exceeding the typical industry average of 30–60%. This generous model ensures that developers maximize their revenue while maintaining flexibility in their global monetization strategies.

Developers can seamlessly integrate Xsolla Offerwall with key features:

Boosted Player Engagement: Engaging players with a diverse range of tasks, including Cost Per Install (CPI), Cost Per Engagement (CPE), Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), and Cost Per Click (CPC).

Engaging players with a diverse range of tasks, including Cost Per Install (CPI), Cost Per Engagement (CPE), Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), and Cost Per Click (CPC). Broader Monetization Scope and Reach : Providing quests and rewards that appeal to a global audience, developers can capture revenue from untapped markets and drive results at scale.

: Providing quests and rewards that appeal to a global audience, developers can capture revenue from untapped markets and drive results at scale. Enhanced User Authentication for Better Results : SMS-based user authentication improves traffic quality and prevents fraud before offer completion. This ensures secure transactions and a seamless experience for players and developers.

: SMS-based user authentication improves traffic quality and prevents fraud before offer completion. This ensures secure transactions and a seamless experience for players and developers. Increased Player Retention with Xsolla Points: Rewarding players with more than just in-game currency by introducing redeemable Xsolla Points. This additional incentive keeps gamers engaged, encourages higher offer participation, and provides lasting value through in-game rewards.

“With Xsolla Offerwall, we’re enabling game developers to unlock new revenue streams while delivering value to players through rewarding and engaging experiences,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “This solution is a game-changer for developers looking to expand their monetization efforts and engage players in multiple ways.”

Xsolla Offerwall is now available for monetization and advertising opportunities in the United States with plans for global expansion, unlocking new revenue streams and deeper connections with players globally. To learn more or get started, users can visit: xsolla.pro/rws25offerwall

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, users can visit xsolla.com

