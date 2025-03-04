Tariff response requires a Team Canada approach to support Canadians facing impacts, make our economy stronger long-term: New Economy Canada

Vancouver, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In reaction to the U.S. tariffs imposed today on Canadian goods, Merran Smith, President of New Economy Canada said:

“President Trump’s punishing and unjustified tariffs on Canadian products will have devastating impacts on workers and consumers on both sides of the border. Now is the time for government, business, labour and Indigenous leaders to come together to put support systems in place to help Canadians — from auto part makers and steelworkers to construction workers and small business owners — navigate these uncertain times.

We must also unite to make our economy stronger by getting things built across all sectors of our economy, with a focus on critical mineral mines, clean energy projects, electricity transmission infrastructure and manufacturing plants. Doubling down on attracting and deploying investments in projects that will help achieve economic and energy security will make Canada more resilient and competitive, and a go-to destination for clean economy investments, especially as the U.S. backs away from past commitments.”

About New Economy Canada:

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting business, labour, and Indigenous leaders committed to driving Canada's economic transition. Our members represent diverse industrial sectors acting now to unlock the power of resilient and affordable clean energy and technology to grow investment and jobs. A full list of our members can be found at neweconomycanada.ca.

Our quickly growing membership employs or represents over 410,000 workers and generates annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.