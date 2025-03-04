New York, USA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis: 10+ Key Companies Shaping the Future of Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Therapeutics | DelveInsight

The dopamine receptor antagonist market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of psychiatric disorders and the rising demand for more effective treatments with fewer side effects. Ongoing research into novel therapeutic agents, including partial agonists and selective antagonists, is enhancing treatment efficacy while minimizing adverse effects. Additionally, advancements in understanding dopamine receptor interactions are leading to the development of innovative drugs, such as pimavanserin, which can potentiate antipsychotic efficacy without exacerbating motor side effects. These factors collectively contribute to the expansion of the dopamine receptor antagonist market, presenting substantial opportunities for further innovation and investment.

DelveInsight’s 'Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline dopamine receptor antagonists in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the dopamine receptor antagonists pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s dopamine receptor antagonists pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline dopamine receptor antagonists.

active players working to develop pipeline dopamine receptor antagonists. Key dopamine receptor antagonists companies such as Chimerix, Emalex Biosciences, Lyndra Therapeutics, IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB, Neurogastrx, Renexxion Inc., Dr Falk Pharma, Engrail Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new dopamine receptor antagonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new dopamine receptor antagonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline dopamine receptor antagonists such as ONC206, Ecopipam, LYN-005, Mesdopetam, NG101, Naronapride, ENX-104, and others are under different phases of dopamine receptor antagonists clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of dopamine receptor antagonists clinical trials. In February 2025, IRLAB Therapeutics announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had provided positive feedback on the company’s proposed design for the Phase III program of Mesdopetam.

In October 2024, Neurogastrx, Inc. announced positive topline results from a new study of NG101 (metopimazine mesylate) showing significant reduction of nausea and vomiting side effects caused by a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist medication.

In September 2024, Engrail Therapeutics announced the initiation of a Phase I single ascending dose clinical study for ENX-104 in healthy volunteers.

In March 2024, Renexxion Ireland Ltd. and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH announced the FDA clearance of the Investigational New Drug Application for Naronapride to treat Gastroparesis and subsequent expansion of the ongoing Phase IIb MOVE-IT study to the United States.

In January 2024, Lyndra Therapeutics announced positive data from a pivotal Phase III study with oral weekly Risperidone (LYN-005) for schizophrenia.

The dopamine receptor antagonists pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage dopamine receptor antagonist drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the dopamine receptor antagonists clinical trial landscape.

Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Overview

Dopamine receptor antagonists are a class of pharmacological agents that inhibit dopamine's action by blocking its receptors, primarily located in the central and peripheral nervous systems. These receptors are categorized into two main families: D1-like receptors (D1 and D5) and D2-like receptors (D2, D3, and D4). By antagonizing these receptors, these drugs modulate dopaminergic signaling, a critical pathway involved in various physiological processes, including motor control, cognition, reward, and mood regulation. The blockade of D2 receptors, in particular, is pivotal in the therapeutic effects of many antipsychotic medications, as it helps alleviate symptoms of psychosis by reducing dopamine overactivity in certain brain regions.

Dopamine receptor antagonists have diverse clinical applications. They are most prominently used in the management of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and certain forms of severe depression. Beyond psychiatry, they are employed in treating conditions like nausea and vomiting, including chemotherapy-induced nausea, where drugs like metoclopramide block dopamine receptors in the chemoreceptor trigger zone. Some are also effective in managing gastrointestinal motility disorders and hyperprolactinemia by targeting peripheral dopamine receptors. Despite their efficacy, these drugs can have significant side effects, including extrapyramidal symptoms, tardive dyskinesia, and metabolic disturbances, necessitating careful monitoring and individualized treatment plans. Their versatile therapeutic potential makes them an essential tool in modern medicine.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Dopamine Receptor Antagonist Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Ecopipam Emalex Biosciences III Tourette's syndrome Oral LYN-005 Lyndra Therapeutics III Schizoaffective disorder; Schizophrenia Oral Mesdopetam IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB II Parkinson's disease Oral NG101 Neurogastrx II Gastroparesis; Nausea and vomiting associated with GLP-1 agonists Oral Naronapride Renexxion Inc. /Dr Falk Pharma II Gastroparesis Oral ENX-104 Engrail Therapeutics. I Major depressive disorder (MDD) with anhedonia Oral

Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Therapeutics Assessment

The dopamine receptor antagonists pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging dopamine receptor antagonists segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Key Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Companies : Chimerix, Emalex Biosciences, Lyndra Therapeutics, IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB, Neurogastrx, Renexxion Inc., Dr Falk Pharma, Engrail Therapeutics, and others

: Chimerix, Emalex Biosciences, Lyndra Therapeutics, IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB, Neurogastrx, Renexxion Inc., Dr Falk Pharma, Engrail Therapeutics, and others Key Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Therapies: ONC206, Ecopipam, LYN-005, Mesdopetam, NG101, Naronapride, ENX-104, and others

Table of Contents

1. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

