TVCMALL at MWC 2025: Showcasing Tailored One-Stop Wholesale Solutions for the Europe Market

Barcelona, Spain, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MWC 2025, held from March 3 to 6 in Barcelona, attracted over 2,400 exhibitors and 107,000 attendees from more than 200 countries and regions, highlighting advancements in generative AI, smart cities, 5G IoT, security, and eSIM technologies. TVCMALL, a Shenzhen-based leader in B2B wholesale for consumer electronics and accessories, is showcasing its AI-powered one-stop wholesale solutions at the event, merging the strengths of traditional wholesale models with the flexibility and customization of independent platforms. TVCMALL is committed to providing European SMEs with tailored services to meet the unique needs of the market.





Why MWC 2025 Spotlight?

5G & IoT Acceleration: As MWC exhibitors push boundaries with AI-enhanced routers and low-latency industrial IoT, TVCMALL's 5G-optimized accessories, such as anti-interference phone cases and mmWave-compatible chargers, ensure that retailers can seamlessly support next-gen devices without facing inventory bottlenecks.

Sustainability in Action: In line with GSMA's net-zero commitments, TVCMALL showcased its EU-certified Eco Series at MWC, featuring biodegradable cases for flagship devices like the Samsung S25 and iPhone 16. These eco-friendly products incorporate USDA bio-resins and RCS 2.0-certified recycled materials, promoting a greener future for the tech industry.

AI-Powered Agility: Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, TVCMALL enhances product selection speed by integrating thousands of high-quality Chinese supply chains into a seamless customer experience. Key features like intelligent customer service, AI-powered language translation, and generative AI improve product listing efficiency by 30%. Additionally, AI-driven recommendations help retail clients stay ahead of trends by suggesting popular products for upcoming seasons.

TVCMALL's one-stop B2B supply chain solution not only simplifies sourcing but also solves many challenges faced by retailers. It positions itself not just as a one-stop wholesaler, but as a strategic enabler for businesses looking to capitalize on MWC's tech breakthroughs.





TVCMALL's One-Stop Wholesale Solutions: A Comprehensive Advantage

Since 2008, TVCMALL has been at the forefront of B2B wholesale, offering reliable solutions for the 3C accessories market. With over 1 million SKUs and an annual sales volume of 10 million phone cases, TVCMALL is a trusted partner for European businesses seeking cost-effective supply chain solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including product sourcing, dropshipping, and custom solutions, designed to meet diverse client needs.

Dropshipping: Flexibility and Profitability

TVCMALL's one-stop wholesale platform offers businesses the flexibility to source products in bulk or choose dropshipping with minimal risk. By syncing data through API integrations, we streamline operations, allowing businesses to focus on sales while eliminating logistical challenges.

Customization and Personalized services

TVCMALL offers tailored OEM and ODM services, allowing clients to personalize products with logos, colors, and packaging. This helps strengthen brand identity and create a unique customer experience. Additionally, VIP clients receive exclusive, personalized services for a worry-free experience.

Efficient Sourcing

TVCMALL's dedicated sourcing team ensures that even the hardest-to-find products are located, so businesses can access exactly what they need—even if not available in TVCMALL's standard inventory.

Supply Chain & Marketing Support Services

TVCMALL provides essential support through value-added services that maximize retail ROI. These include custom labeling for better inventory management, flexible warehousing and consolidated shipping, and custom packaging for improved product recognition. Additionally, TVCMALL's API integration ensures smooth operations, while its dedicated sourcing team works to find even the hardest-to-find products, all backed by strict quality control standards. Each customer is assigned a dedicated account manager, ensuring quick responses within 12 hours and personalized service, enhancing communication and customer satisfaction.

AI-Driven Supply Chain Support

TVCMALL's AI-powered sourcing platform revolutionizes supply chain management, enhancing sourcing accuracy, inventory management, and demand forecasting for more efficient operations.

AI-Driven Wholesale Experience: Redefining E-commerce

TVCMALL is pushing the boundaries of innovation by integrating AI into its platform, simplifying the entire buying process for customers. Through AI-powered automation, TVCMALL accelerates decision-making, helping clients quickly identify market trends and make informed choices.

1. Intelligent Product Selection

TVCMALL's AI system analyzes market data and consumer behavior to automatically recommend high-demand products, minimizing overstock risks and helping businesses stay ahead of trends.

2. Smart Recommendations for Increased Conversion

By leveraging complex algorithms, TVCMALL's intelligent recommendation system personalizes product suggestions based on customers' purchase history and browsing behavior, boosting customer satisfaction and conversion rates.

3. 24/7 AI-Powered Customer Support

TVCMALL's AI-driven customer service uses natural language processing (NLP) technology to provide instant responses to customer queries, offering round-the-clock assistance and ensuring a seamless experience for clients across time zones.

Why Europe Chooses TVCMALL: Compliance, Speed & Sustainability

Trust and Credibility

Backed by 17 years of industry expertise and an annual sales volume of 10 million phone cases, TVCMALL has built a reputation as a reliable partner for European retailers, from startups to established chains.

Rich Variety & Fresh Styles

With over 1 million products, including the latest tech accessories such as cases for newly launched devices like the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25, TVCMALL ensures retailers stay ahead of trends. Over 95% of items are available in stock, guaranteeing fast delivery without production delays. Additionally, 95% of products require no minimum order quantity (MOQ), offering businesses flexibility to order anywhere from 1 unit to 10,000 units, all at true wholesale pricing.

EU Compliance Simplified

Europe's tightening sustainability regulations, including the 2026 Single-Use Plastics Ban, are driving retailers to seek turnkey solutions that align profitability with compliance. TVCMALL's pre-certified product portfolio delivers precisely this balance, highlighted by its EU-Certified Eco Series showcased at MWC 2025:

Samsung Galaxy S25 / iPhone 16 Eco Cases:

Transparent Materials : Crafted with USDA-certified bio-based resins (≥30% bio-content) and RCS 2.0 (Recycled Claim Standard)-certified recycled plastics, supported by batch-level traceability reports.

: Crafted with USDA-certified bio-based resins (≥30% bio-content) and RCS 2.0 (Recycled Claim Standard)-certified recycled plastics, supported by batch-level traceability reports. Market Validation: 68% of European consumers pay 10-15% premiums for sustainable tech accessories (GfK, 2024), while TVCMALL's eco-series incurs only a 3-5% cost increase versus conventional alternatives—enabling retailers to capture higher margins without operational friction.

At MWC 2025, TVCMALL reaffirms its commitment to providing AI-driven, one-stop wholesale solutions tailored for the European market and expanding its global reach. As the retail landscape evolves, TVCMALL empowers entrepreneurs with millions of high-quality products and comprehensive wholesale services. With a vision to become the global leader in online wholesale for consumer electronics and accessories, TVCMALL is dedicated to driving business success. For more information, visit www.tvcmall.com.