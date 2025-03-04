National Civil Rights Museum and Unite Memphis Announce Next-Level Partnership

Memphis, TN, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum and Unite Memphis today announced a new partnership to amplify the message and movement of healing, honor, and hope in the city of Memphis. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Unite Memphis, which is entering its fourth year following a remarkable 43% growth in participation last year.

Unite Memphis is a community-wide movement that culminates in an annual Labor Day 5k walk/run dedicated to fostering unity and celebrating the diverse tapestry of Memphis. Formerly named the Race for Reconciliation, the event this year will coincide with 901 Day, creating a unique opportunity to showcase the city’s spirit and galvanize unprecedented participation.

“We are thrilled to partner with the National Civil Rights Museum,” said Karin Conlee, CEO of Unite Memphis. “The museum has been involved since our beginning, but this new level of engagement gives Memphis the opportunity to embrace a future where it can go from being remembered as a city that has been historically divided to a city that is united. This partnership models unity and is just the beginning of inspiring a new generation of difference makers.”

“Our focus is on building the Beloved Community of which Dr. King spoke,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President. “The Unite Memphis partnership is one way we are intentional about leading with hope, not fear, with love, not hate. It’s an example of how we can bring the community together to demonstrate we solve more issues expeditiously when we are united,” he said.

This year’s Unite Memphis event is on trajectory to be the largest unity walk or run in the nation, with anticipated record-breaking participation at its new location at the National Civil Rights Museum where its renovated Founders Park will reopen this summer. The partnership with the National Civil Rights Museum will infuse the event with deeper historical context and educational opportunities, further enriching the experience for participants.

For more information and to register for the race, visit unitememphis.com.

About the National Civil Rights Museum:

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

About Unite Memphis:

Unite Memphis 5K and one-mile events are set to accomplish two main goals: Let Memphians experience what our future can be and must be​ and raise funds to help close the education gap. Proceeds from the Unite Memphis race will go toward three Memphis nonprofits committed to tutoring, vocational training, and minority leadership development: Peer Power, Leadership Empowerment Center, and the National Civil Rights Museum.