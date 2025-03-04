Update: A Show-Stopping Reunion: Original En Vogue Member Maxine Jones Reunites With Group, Reviving Classic Lineup For New Era!

Washington, D.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans were in for a surprise at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show when Maxine Jones reunited with the iconic group En Vogue after 10 + years. Leading up to the performance, En Vogue teased fans with a social media post featuring four microphone stands, sparking excitement and speculation among their loyal followers.

The performance curated by DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic brought together three original members Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones, and longstanding member Rhona Bennett that kicked off their set with a breathtaking a cappella breakdown of their hit “My Lovin” (You’re Never Gonna Get It).

The performance marked a monumental moment for both En Vogue and their fans, many of whom had been eagerly awaiting the day. For the first time in years, the ‘renowned’ multi-platinum foursome, graced the stage delivering an unforgettable performance of their timeless hit “Free Your Mind.”

“We are excited to have our ‘sister’ Maxine Jones back with us, it has been too many years since our last performance together,” said Ellis. “There is an affinity that we have for one another that comes alive on stage, it feels like we are picking up right where we left off with Maxine and Rhona,” added Herron.

“I can’t describe how amazing it feels to be back with my bandmates and sharing this moment with our incredible fans,” said Jones. “It’s been a long time coming and this is just the beginning!”

Jones will join the ladies on their European tour that kicks off in June followed by a U.S summer tour. Don’t miss this exciting new chapter in the world of En Vogue! www.envoguemusic.com , on all social media platforms @envoguemusic.

About En Vogue

Recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history En Vogue, currently consisting of Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, Maxine Jones and Rhona Bennett has sold over 20 million albums, and effortlessly transitioned into the digital age, amassing over 75 million streams and over 29 million YouTube views on their top 6 hit singles alone: the R&B and Pop smashes Hold On, Free Your Mind, Never Gonna Get It, Giving Him Something He Can Feel, Don’t Let Go, and Whatta Man feat. Salt N Pepa).The group has won seven MTV Video Music Awards , three Soul Train Awards , two American Music Awards, and received seven Grammy nominations.

Attachments