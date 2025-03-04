National Association of Federal Retirees Statement on U.S. Tariffs

Ottawa, ON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Federal Retirees expresses deep concern regarding the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods today. These tariffs pose a significant threat to Canada's economic stability and will disproportionately impact Canadians living on fixed incomes – including seniors.

"We need a thoughtful strategy as a country that considers affordability impacts across generations, with particular attention to seniors on fixed incomes,” said Anthony Pizzino, CEO of Federal Retirees. “Canada's response must be measured, strategic, and focused on building economic resilience."

The National Association of Federal Retirees calls for a trade response that safeguards our national interests and urges all levels of government to prioritize measures that help Canadians cope with the consequences of these unjustified tariffs.

About the National Association of Federal Retirees:

The National Association of Federal Retirees (Federal Retirees) is the largest national advocacy organization representing 170,000 active and retired members of the federal public service, Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and retired federally appointed judges, as well as their partners and survivors.