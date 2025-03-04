Métis National Council Welcomes Progress on the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples Space Within Parliamentary Precinct

Ottawa, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks an important step toward lasting reconciliation as National Indigenous Organization leaders and the Government of Canada formalize the permanent presence of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis within the Parliamentary Precinct. Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden joined Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, and Inuit Tapariit Kanatami President Natan Obed in signing a Letter of Intent and a Collaboration Implementation Framework, reinforcing Indigenous representation at the heart of Canada’s democracy.

President Pruden acknowledged the collaborative efforts that brought this milestone to fruition. “I want to recognize and thank the Assembly of First Nations and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami for their partnership in making this moment possible. Together, as the three National Indigenous Organizations, we will continue to develop this space in unity.”

The Métis National Council also commends the Government of Canada for its commitment to establishing a permanent and meaningful space for Indigenous Peoples within the heart of Canada’s democracy. “We appreciate the leadership of Minister Anandasangaree in ensuring Indigenous voices have a place within the Parliamentary Precinct,” said President Pruden.

Reflecting on the legacy of Métis leader Louis Riel, President Pruden emphasized the deep significance of this space. “Louis Riel, a passionate advocate for the rights and recognition of our people, was never able to take his rightful seat in Parliament. That is why this space is so important. It is not just about governance, it is about self-determination.”

As the Métis steward of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples Space, the Métis National Council is committed to ensuring that all Métis Governments have access to the space to advocate for the rights and interests of the Métis Nation. The space is intended to highlight the voices of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, and ensure they are heard and understood by decision-makers in Ottawa.

In honour of Louis Riel and the Métis ancestors who fought for recognition and justice, the Métis National Council reaffirms its commitment to securing a rightful place for the Métis Nation within Confederation.

