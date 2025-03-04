NanoNewron Appoints Industry Veteran Marco Taglietti, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Company and the Development of Their Promising Alzheimer’s Compound

UNION, N.J., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoNewron, LLC (“NanoNewron” or the “Company”), a pioneering biotechnology company developing innovative, humanized biologics that cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to treat Alzheimer’s and other central nervous system (CNS) neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Marco Taglietti, M.D., has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st, 2025.

“I am excited to have Marco joining NanoNewron, and to lead NanoNewron into the future,” said Luciano D’Adamio, M.D., PhD, NanoNewron’s co-founder. “I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to advance the development of our lead compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Marco brings to the position an outstanding experience in drug development and a successful track record in leading pharma organizations. In his long career, he brought to the market more than 35 drugs and devices, including several CNS products.”

"NanoNewron is a company with an innovative technology, a very promising product and a great potential,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D. “I am honored and excited to be taking on the role of CEO. There is still a dire need for more effective treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease. Despite decades of research, the current treatments only offer temporary improvements in symptoms and just a modest slowdown of cognitive decline. Currently there is no treatment that blocks the underlying progression of cognitive deterioration in Alzheimer’s disease, let alone cure it. The product developed at NanoNewron, a powerful anti-TNF-alpha nanobody, promises to transform the treatment of Alzheimer’s in the same way that TNF-alpha inhibitors transformed the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s Disease or Rheumatoid Arthritis.”

Marco Taglietti, M.D. has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug resistant infections, from 2015 until his retirement at the end of 2022. Prior to joining SCYNEXIS, Dr. Taglietti held various executive positions with Forest Laboratories (now AbbVie) from 2007 until 2014, including President, Forest Research Institute, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Corporate Vice President, Research & Development. Dr. Taglietti was also the Senior Vice President, Head of Global Research and Development for Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (now a GlaxoSmithKline company) from 2004 until 2007 and served in a number of executive positions from 1992 to 2004 with Schering-Plough Research Institute, including Vice President, Clinical Research of Anti-Infectives, CNS, Oncology, Dermatology and Endocrinology. He received his medical degree and his Board Certification in Infectious Diseases from the University of Pavia in Italy.

“At NanoNewron, we believe that TNF-α plays a key pathogenic role in Alzheimer’s,” said Luciano D’Adamio, PhD, MD. “We developed a potent TNF-alpha inhibitor antibody to be used to treat Alzheimer’s and, since this antibody cannot cross the blood-brain barrier by itself, we combined it with our NewroBus™ technology, a nanoantibody able to cross the blood-brain barrier by leveraging the transcytosis activity of Transferrin Receptor one (TfR1). This combined product, NN-841, has shown very promising results in animal models when administered subcutaneously, with high inhibition of TNF-alpha activity inside the brain and excellent tolerability.”

The initial work of NanoNewron has been conducted at Rutgers University, with the funding from a Phase I NIH STTR grant. The next steps for NanoNewron include discussions with the FDA to get approval to use NN-841 in humans and additional preclinical activities to advance the development of NN-841.

About NanoNewron

NanoNewron (https://www.nanonewron.com/) is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative, humanized biologics that cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Founded by Dr. Luciano D’Adamio, a professor at Rutgers University and holder of the Herbert C. and Jacqueline Krieger Klein Endowed Chair since 2017, NanoNewron leverages cutting-edge nanobody technologies to target neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer's disease and other CNS neurodegenerative pathologies.

NanoNewron is led by Dr. Marco Taglietti, MD, as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Taglietti was most recently CEO of SCYNEXIS and a veteran in drug development, fund raising and commercialization, who brought to the market more than 35 products in different therapeutic areas.

About NewroBus™

NewroBus™ is NanoNewron’s innovative humanized nanobody designed to target the transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) for efficient transcytosis across the BBB. This breakthrough technology dramatically enhances the delivery of biologic therapeutic agents to the CNS, significantly increasing their bioavailability and therapeutic potential inside the brain.

About NN-841

NN-841 is NanoNewron’s flagship therapeutic product comprising bi-functional humanized nanobodies that combine robust TNF-alpha inhibitory activity with blood-brain barrier permeability. Built using a proprietary TNF-alpha inhibitor and NewroBus™, NN-841 targets neuroinflammatory pathways after efficiently crossing the blood-brain barrier, making it a game-changing treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and other CNS neurodegenerative conditions characterized by elevated TNFα levels. NN-841 is currently advancing through preclinical evaluation in humanized models with IND-enabling studies planned.

Forward-Looking Statement.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding NanoNewron LLC, its technologies, and future business plans, including anticipated product development timelines, preclinical and clinical milestones, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory requirements, clinical trial results, manufacturing challenges, market dynamics, risks associated with intellectual property rights and infringement claims relating to our products. NanoNewron assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or outlook or guidance after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

