Fern Valley Farms Expands Product Line with Premium THCA Hemp Flower

Lexington, NC, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fern Valley Farms, known for its premium hemp products, announces the expansion of its product line to include high-quality THCA hemp flower. The new collection features 12 distinctive cultivars, available in indoor, outdoor, and light-assist greenhouse varieties.



The curated selection includes premium indoor-grown THCA flower strains like Double Shot, Dosidos, Gas Face, Bacio Gelato, Runtz, and Goofiez, known for their exceptional quality and consistent potency. For those preferring sun-grown options, outdoor varieties include Permanent Marker, Glitter Bomb, Swiss Watch, and Terp Tingler. The light-assist greenhouse collection features unique strains like Cheese, Donny Burger, Motorbreath, and Mendo Crumble.



“We’re excited to expand our product offerings to meet evolving customer needs,” said Kelley Thomas, the owner of Fern Valley Farms. “Each cultivar is carefully selected to meet our rigorous quality standards.”



All THCA products undergo comprehensive third-party laboratory testing for potency, microbial contamination, mycotoxins, heavy metals, pesticides, and foreign matter. Orders ship directly from the company’s North Carolina fulfillment center, ensuring efficient nationwide delivery.



The new THCA flower collection complements Fern Valley Farms’ existing lineup of premium hemp products. Each variety offers unique characteristics:



Indoor-grown flowers feature meticulously controlled environments for premium quality

Light-assist greenhouse cultivation balances natural sunlight with supplemental lighting

Outdoor-grown options provide rich, complex profiles from natural growing conditions



At the heart of Fern Valley Farms’ success lies its uniquely personal approach to business. Led by family members Kelley, Katie, and Beverly, the farm combines generations of agricultural expertise with modern cultivation practices. Their direct involvement in daily operations ensures exceptional quality control while maintaining the personalized customer service that has become their hallmark.



Visit https://fernvalleyfarms.com to explore the complete THCA flower collection as well as their classical CBD hemp flower and Delta 8 hemp flower.



About Fern Valley Farms



Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp operation based in Southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley, dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable hemp products nationwide.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/fern-valley-farms-expands-product-line-with-premium-thca-hemp-flower/