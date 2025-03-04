gategroup publishes 2024 Annual Report

gategroup Holding AG (“gategroup”, the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), published today its full-year results and Annual Report for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

Revenues were increased by 11% to CHF 5.2 billion in 2024 (4.7 billion in 2023).

EBITDA has increased by 73% to a level of CHF 391 million (vs CHF 226 million in 2023).

Cash and cash equivalents were at CHF 355 million as per 31 December 2024 compared to CHF 285 million at the end of 2023.

“2024 was a year of action and affirmation,” said Christoph Schmitz, CEO of gategroup. “During the year, we achieved our highest revenue ever, with all our regions contributing to this result. We are well positioned to sustain further strong financial performance, as evidenced by the improvements to our EBITDA, operating cash flow, liquidity position, and balance sheet.”

The audited 2024 Financial Statements and the 2024 Annual Report of gategroup are available here.

About gategroup

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.

