Diginex Limited to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 5, 2025

LONDON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex Limited” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGNX), an impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, announced today that it will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, marking a key milestone following its successful listing in January 2025.

Diginex Limited’s Chairman and Founder, Miles Pelham, will lead the ceremony, joined by members of the board of directors, executive leadership, business partners, key advisors, and other stakeholders who have been instrumental in the Company’s success.

“Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell is a momentous occasion for Diginex Limited as we continue expanding our presence in the sustainability focused RegTech space,” said Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex Limited. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team, the support of our stakeholders, and our unwavering commitment to driving long-term value. We look forward to accelerating our mission of empowering businesses to operate more sustainably.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Nasdaq website at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony, with live footage and event highlights starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Event photos and videos will be available shortly after the ceremony on Diginex Limited’s corporate website and social media channels.

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company, with subsidiaries located in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Diginex Limited conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong corporation (“DSL”) and DSL is the sole owner of (i) Diginex Services Limited, a corporation formed in the United Kingdom and (ii) Diginex USA LLC, a limited liability company formed in the State of Delaware. DSL commenced operations in 2020, and is a software company that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations address the some of the most pressing ESG, climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

