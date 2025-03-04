Mondelēz International’s SnackFutures Ventures to Unveil Top Trends Shaping the Future of Snacking

Expert panel at Expo West will discuss insights, innovations, disruptions in snacking

Innovation and investment opportunities include permissible indulgence, “better-for-you” bakery and supply chain technologies

CHICAGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ), will take the stage at Natural Products Expo West on Wednesday, March 5, to unveil its latest views on the future of snacking. An expert panel will discuss trends, insights and disruptions shaping the category, highlighting data from the Company’s 2024 State of Snacking Report, along with emerging themes influencing SnackFutures Ventures’ innovation and investment priorities.

Led by Richie Gray, Vice President and Global Head of SnackFutures Ventures, the session will include insights on:

“SnackInspo”: impact of social media on consumer snack discovery and purchase

Permissible Chocolate: rising consumer interest in supporting personal and planetary well-being

Protein Evolution: growing relevance in savory snacks and women’s health

“Better-for-You” Bakery: increased demand for cleaner labels and ingredients in fresh cakes and pastries

Enabling Technologies: innovations in supply chain and climate resilience



“As a corporate venture capital arm with access to global macro trends, as well as a remit to discover true disruptors driving innovation for the future, we look forward to sharing our perspectives on the evolving snacking landscape while learning from entrepreneurial community,” Gray said.

The session is free to all Expo West registrants, and additional insights on consumer snacking trends can be found in the Company’s State of Snacking report.

