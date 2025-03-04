Absci to Report Business Updates and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results on March 18, 2025

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will report business updates and financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Absci management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its business developments, financial and operating results, and outlook.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Absci

Absci is a data-first generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation ™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed candidates to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X (Twitter) ( @Abscibio ), and YouTube .

