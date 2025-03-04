3D Systems to Attend Cantor Global Technology Conference

ROCK HILL, S.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today that the Company will participate in the Cantor Global Technology Conference on March 11, 2025.

President and CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves will participate in a fireside chat at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will participate in individual meetings alongside members of the Company’s leadership team throughout the day.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available on 3D Systems’ Investor Relations page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast recording will be available for a limited time following the conference.

